Knoxville mayor says officer injured in school shooting is "conscious" and "going to be okay"

Police monitor the area near Austin-East High on Monday following a shooting. Brianna Paciorka/The Knoxville News-Sentinel/USA Today Network

Knoxville Police say that one person has died, one of their officers was injured and one person is in custody following a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School today.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page, police say that officers responded to a report of a "male subject who was possibly armed in the school."

When he was approached, they say shots were fired and a Knoxville Police officer was struck at least once. He is at UT Medical Center and his injuries are not "expected to be life-threatening," the post said.

One male was pronounced deceased at the scene, the post said. There are no other known gunshot victims.

Police said that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation.