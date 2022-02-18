Potter was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter for Wright's death.
Less than 24 hours after Wright's shooting, the town's police chief shared a 90-second video in what he said was an effort to be transparent. Jurors at Potter's trial in December saw new body camera video that showed a different view of Wright's encounter with police.
In the footage, Potter can be heard yelling "Taser" repeatedly before she shoots Wright, 20. After firing her handgun, she yells, "Holy sh*t! I just shot him!"
Here's what we know about Kim Potter, the former police officer convicted of killing Daunte Wright
From CNN's Amir Vera, Peter Nickeas and Ray Sanchez
The trial of Kim Potter ended Dec. 23 after a jury found the former suburban Minneapolis police officer guilty of two counts of manslaughter for the killing of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April.
Potter, who is White, fatally shot the 20-year-old Black man in Brooklyn Center after police pulled Wright over for an expired tag and a hanging air freshener. During the stop, officers learned he had an outstanding warrant and attempted to arrest him.
Here is what we know about Potter:
Potter was a 26-year police veteran: Potter, 49, was with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. She joined the department in 1995, according to the Star Tribune. She served as the police union's president in 2019, had been on the department's negotiation team and worked as a field training officer, the Tribune reported.
She resigned from the department two days after the shooting: The veteran officer testified for hours at the trial and broke down in tears several times as she described the "chaotic" moments that led up to the shooting. She said she was "very distraught" and sorry for what happened. In her testimony, Potter said before Wright's killing she had never deployed her Taser or fired a handgun while on duty, and she had never had a complaint against her.
Her body camera video was released after the shooting: Former Police Chief Tim Gannon, who also submitted his resignation after the shooting, said at the time the portion of the released body-worn camera footage led him to believe the shooting was accidental and that Potter's actions before the shooting were consistent with the department's training on Tasers. Gannon said, "the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet." The fatal shooting appeared to be "an accidental discharge," he said.
Potter's attorney also represents an officer in George Floyd's death: Earl Gray, a St. Paul-based attorney, represented Potter. Gray is also the attorney for Thomas Lane, one of the four officers charged in Floyd's death. He was also a defense attorney for Jeronimo Yanez, the former St. Anthony, Minnesota, police officer who was found not guilty of second-degree manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Philando Castile. Potter was also represented by Paul Engh.
15 min ago
