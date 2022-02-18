Body camera video of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter fatally shooting Daunte Wright in a car during a traffic stop played a central role in her manslaughter trial.

The shooting happened in Brooklyn Center in April when Potter, 49, mistook her gun for a Taser. It also happened during the trial against former police officer Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd in nearby Minneapolis.

Potter was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter for Wright's death.

Less than 24 hours after Wright's shooting, the town's police chief shared a 90-second video in what he said was an effort to be transparent. Jurors at Potter's trial in December saw new body camera video that showed a different view of Wright's encounter with police.

In the footage, Potter can be heard yelling "Taser" repeatedly before she shoots Wright, 20. After firing her handgun, she yells, "Holy sh*t! I just shot him!"

