Former officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright apologizes to family: "I am so sorry that I hurt you so badly"

Kim Potter. (Pool)

Former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer Kim Potter apologized to the family of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old man she fatally shot on April 21, 2021, before being sentenced in court.

"To the family of Daunte Wright, I am so sorry that I brought the death of your son, father, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew and the rest of your family, to your home," Potter said in a statement in court.

"Katie, I understand a mother's love, and I am sorry I broke your heart. My heart is broken for all of you. Earlier, when you said that I didn't look at you during the trial, I don't believe I had a right to. I didn't even have a right to be in the same room with you. I am so sorry that I hurt you so badly," she said directly to Wright's mother.

"I pray for Daunte and all of you many, many times a day. He is not more than one thought away from my heart and I have no right for that, for him to be in my heart," she continued.

"And I do pray that one day, you can find forgiveness, only because hatred is so destructive to all of us. And that I pray peace will always be with you and your family. Again, I am so sorry. And to the community of Brooklyn Center, I owe you all an apology to you. I loved working for you and I am sorry what's happened to our community since the death of Daunte. And the men and women who work for you still are good, honorable people and will work hard for you," she said.