Kim Potter trial

Latest on Covid-19 and Omicron

Live Updates

Outcome reached in Kim Potter trial

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Maureen Chowdhury, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 1:52 p.m. ET, December 23, 2021
1 min ago

Officers' body camera and patrol car footage show what happened during the fatal traffic stop

From CNN's Carma Hassan, Amir Vera, Holly Yan and Brad Parks

Body camera and patrol car footage shown during the trial show what happened during the traffic stop where Daunte Wright was shot and killed.

In the footage, Potter can be heard saying, "I'll tase ya," before shooting Wright. "I just shot him. I grabbed the wrong f--king gun," Potter said. "I shot him. Oh my God."

"Oh my God," Potter added while crying. Potter continued to yell, "Oh my God," numerous times while lying face down on the grass, according to body camera footage.

What lead up to the shooting: Officer Anthony Luckey, the trainee officer working with Potter, testified that while they were on patrol he encountered Wright's vehicle and observed the white Buick had its right blinker on in the left turning lane. He then immediately ran the registration of the license plate, which had expired registration tabs on the plate.

Luckey also told prosecutors he saw "there was an air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror as well," which is a "common violation of the law."

When he pulled over Wright, Luckey said he noticed marijuana residue in the vehicle and smelled marijuana odor. He noted that his interaction with Wright was respectful, and he had no reason to believe he had a weapon.

When he returned to his squad car, Luckey ran Wright's information through the system, and it showed Wright had an outstanding warrant for a "gross misdemeanor weapons charge" and an "order of protection for a female."

At some point, another officer, Sgt. Mychal Johnson, arrived and Luckey told him his plan to take Wright out of the vehicle and arrest him. He then returned to Wright's vehicle and began placing him under arrest.

As Luckey struggled to put handcuffs on Wright, Potter was approaching and attempting to grab his arm. Wright was able to get away and back into the vehicle, Luckey said.

At that point, Potter pulled out her firearm and shot him – later saying she instead meant to use her Taser.

Read more about the video here.

17 min ago

The last arguments each side gave before the jury started deliberating

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Assistant Attorney General Erin Eldridge, center, delivers closing arguments on December 20, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis.
Assistant Attorney General Erin Eldridge, center, delivers closing arguments on December 20, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV/AP/Pool)

Kim Potter faces first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter charges for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic-stop-turned-arrest on April 11, 2021. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

After eight days of testimony and 33 witnesses, attorneys on both sides laid out their case ahead of jury deliberations. Here's what they said:

Prosecution

Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Erin Eldridge told jurors in her closing argument that the case is "very simple," it's about the "reckless handling of a firearm" and "culpable negligence" by Potter.

Eldridge told the jury that the defense will try to convince them that Wright is "to blame" for what happened to him on April 11. "We're here because of the defendant's actions, not Daunte Wright," she continued.

Eldridge said that they would not be here if Potter "followed her training...paid attention...and considered the risk," before shooting Wright.

The prosecutor said that Potter's actions were unreasonable because a "reasonable person" knows "you don't blindly pull your weapon, pull the trigger, without being aware of the risk."

She added that "an accident is still a crime" if the defendant's actions are reckless or culpably negligent.

Defense

Defense attorney Earl Gray argued that Potter had the right to use deadly force. He claimed that her actions shouldn't be considered reckless because she "didn't know she had a gun."

He pointed the blame at Daunte Wright who, Gray said, "took it upon himself to flee" and "purposely" left the scene after he was shot when he tried to drive away.

Gray said that Potter made "a mistake" when she shot Daunte Wright and "a mistake is not a crime," pointing to to the "character" witnesses that the defense called that have "known Potter for years" and "think the world of her." He said that his client is a "peaceful person" and "not a bully."

32 min ago

These are the charges the jury was weighing

From CNN's Brad Parks

Kim Potter faces first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter charges for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic-stop-turned-arrest on April 11, 2021. In body camera footage of the incident, Potter, can be heard yelling “Taser” repeatedly before she shoots Wright.

Potter was originally charged with second-degree manslaughter in April. Prosecutors added a first-degree manslaughter charge in early September. Potter has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Count 1: First-Degree Manslaughter Predicated on Reckless Use/Handling of a Firearm
Maximum penalty: 15 years and/or $30,000 fine
Count 2: Second-Degree Manslaughter
Maximum penalty: 10 years and/or $20,000 fine

While the maximum penalty for first-degree manslaughter is 15 years in prison, since Potter has no criminal history, Minnesota sentencing guidelines recommended a sentence roughly between 6 to 8.5 years in prison. For the second-degree manslaughter charge, the guidelines recommend between 3.5 to nearly 5 years in prison.

In October, prosecutors informed the court they intend to seek a more severe penalty than state guidelines call for when Potter is sentenced, claiming that she abused her position of authority and that her conduct caused "greater-than-normal danger to the safety of other people."

If Potter is convicted on both counts, Judge Regina Chu will impose sentence on the most severe charge at a later date.

21 min ago

JUST IN: "Trial outcome" has been reached in trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter

From CNN's Brad Parks

(Pool/File)
A “trial outcome” has been reached in the trial of Kimberly Potter, according to a notice posted on the Hennepin County Court's website. 

"A trial outcome has been reached and will be read on the record today between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.,” (which is 2:30 and 3:00 p.m. ET), according to the notice.

Jurors deliberated for 24 hours from Monday to Wednesday. They resumed deliberating at 9:40 a.m. ET Thursday. The court did not specify in the notice when jurors stopped deliberating today.

CNN is asking the court for clarification on “trial outcome.”