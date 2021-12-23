Daunte Wright's mother began to sob as the first guilty verdict was read

Daunte Wright's parents, Arbuey Wright and Katie Bryant, were present in court for the reading of the verdict on Thursday.

As the first verdict was read by Judge Regina Chu, pool reporters heard Wright's parents take "deep breaths and loud sighs" with “their hands as one.”

Bryant began to sob as the first guilty verdict was read while her husband comforted her, according to the pool reporter in court.

Following the reading of the second guilty verdict, Wrights family “let out cries,” according to another pool reporter.

Former officer Kim Potter was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal April shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. She will be sentenced on Feb. 18, 2022.