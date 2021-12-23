US
Kim Potter found guilty in Daunte Wright shooting

By Adrienne Vogt, Maureen Chowdhury, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 5:59 p.m. ET, December 23, 2021
2 hr 39 min ago

Daunte Wright's mother began to sob as the first guilty verdict was read

From CNN's Brad Parks

Daunte Wright's parents, Arbuey Wright and Katie Bryant, were present in court for the reading of the verdict on Thursday. 

As the first verdict was read by Judge Regina Chu, pool reporters heard Wright's parents take "deep breaths and loud sighs" with “their hands as one.”

Bryant began to sob as the first guilty verdict was read while her husband comforted her, according to the pool reporter in court. 

Following the reading of the second guilty verdict, Wrights family “let out cries,” according to another pool reporter.

Former officer Kim Potter was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal April shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. She will be sentenced on Feb. 18, 2022.

2 hr 32 min ago

"Not much emotion" from Potter after guilty verdict, says CNN reporter

From CNN's Leinz Vales

As the "guilty" verdict was read in the trial of former police officer Kim Potter in the fatal April shooting of Daunte Wright, CNN's Adrienne Broaddus reported that "not much emotion" was shown by Potter.

"As the verdict was read, she stood silently," Broaddus said outside the Minneapolis courthouse. "She did not cry, from what I saw from our vantage point, when the first count was read, the first-degree manslaughter. She looked down. When a guilty verdict was read on the second count, she closed her eyes."

Potter was found guilty of first and second-degree manslaughter.

Broaddus went on to add that she did notice an emotional reaction to the verdict by Potter's defense team.  

"More reaction, notably, from her defense attorney, Earl Gray," Broaddus said. "After the jury was excused, he sat down. At one point he buried his hands in his head."

2 hr 42 min ago

How "Blakely factors" could affect Potter's sentencing, according to CNN analyst

CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams explained "Blakely factors" and how they may factor into sentencing after former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty in the April killing of Daunte Wright.

"I think they're going to have a hard time getting aggravating factors in here, but they're there. Now, number one, one will certainly be that the individual abused a position of trust. She was given a firearm and was a trained police officer," he said.

The maximum penalty for first-degree manslaughter predicated on reckless use/handling of a firearm is 15 years in prison, while the maximum for the second-degree manslaughter count is 10 years. The prosecution could push for a longer sentence.

"Typically, someone without a criminal history would get, I believe in Minnesota, around seven years, in the middle of that range, but we'll see what the prosecutors come forward with and how amenable the judge is. That's what Blakely factors are. They exist in virtually all criminal trials, things that make the crime sort of — for lack of a better way to put it — worse on account of the circumstances of the crime or the circumstances of who the defendant is or was," Williams said.
2 hr 59 min ago

Kim Potter sentencing date set for February 2022 

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Kim Potter, a former police officer who yelled "Taser" before fatally shooting Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, will be sentenced on Feb. 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. local time), according to Judge Regina Chu.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors agreed on the date after a brief back and forth.

Initially, defense attorneys requested for Potter to be released on $100,000 bail, but Judge Chu denied the request stating, "I cannot treat this case any differently than any other case."

The former Brooklyn Center police officer was handcuffed and escorted out of the courtroom.

Chu said she would be ordering a Presentence Investigation and Report.

CNN's Brad Parks contributed reporting to this post.

3 hr 10 min ago

Judge denies defense attorney's request for Potter to be released before sentencing

Judge Regina Chu denied a request by Kim Potter's defense attorney, Earl Gray, to let Potter go home before she is sentenced.

Gray told the judge that Potter is a devout Catholic, arguing:

“She has deep roots in the community, and her family’s here, and there’s no evidence that she would flee. So, we respectfully ask you to change your mind as to whether she needs to be incarcerated right now.”

Judge Chu denied the request.

"I am going to require that she be taken into custody and held without bail... I cannot treat this case any differently than any other case," she said.

Chu ordered Potter to be remanded without bail until her sentencing on Feb. 18.

3 hr 15 min ago

Judge praises jury in Potter trial: "You did your duty"

After reading aloud the verdict in the Kim Potter trial, Hennepin County Fourth Circuit Judge Regina Chu reiterated that the 12 jury members served heroically in their duty.

The jury found Potter was guilty of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter charges for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic-stop-turned-arrest on April 11.

"You said 'yes' even though we are in a pandemic with Omicron spreading in our community. You said 'yes' even though you had concerns about serving, given the nature of the case. You said 'yes' even though you knew you would be sequestered during deliberations and away from your loved ones. And you said 'yes' even though there was a chance that this case could have lasted past Christmas. You were willing to sacrifice much because you believed in our justice system," Chu said.

Chu said she was "proud" of the jury.

"And then you went into deliberations and each of you brought with you your common sense, individual perceptions, and life experiences, and you came to an agreement on the verdicts. You did your duty. I'm so proud of you. You should be proud of yourselves. Without civic-minded citizens like you, our system of justice could not function. Thank you for your service. Thank you for your sacrifices. I wish you all a wonderful holiday season and may the peace and beauty of the season be yours throughout the year," Chu continued.

3 hr 21 min ago

Kim Potter found guilty on both charges

From CNN's Brad Parks

Kim Potter has been found guilty of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter charges for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic-stop-turned-arrest on April 11, 2021.

Jurors deliberated for about 27 hours over the course of four days.

Potter, 49, had pleaded not guilty to the charges. She took the stand and testified before the jury, breaking down in tears as she recounted the shooting, eventually apologizing and insisting she "didn't want to hurt anybody." During her emotional testimony, Potter said she remembered "yelling 'Taser, Taser, Taser,' and nothing happened, and then he told me I shot him." 

The maximum penalty for first-degree manslaughter predicated on reckless use/ handling of a firearm is 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine. However, since Potter has no criminal history, Minnesota sentencing guidelines recommend a sentence roughly between 6 and 8.5 years in prison. 

In October, prosecutors informed the court they intend to seek a more severe penalty than state guidelines call for when Potter is sentenced, claiming that she abused her position of authority and that her conduct caused "greater-than-normal danger to the safety of other people."

If Judge Chu agrees that aggravating factors were present, Potter could receive a lengthier prison sentence than the recommendations set out, but not more than the legal maximum. Under Minnesota law Potter will have to serve two-thirds of her sentence in prison. With good behavior, she will be eligible for supervised release for the other third.

2 hr 49 min ago

These are the 4 main differences between Kim Potter's Taser and handgun, according to a special agent

From CNN's Kim Berryman, Josh Campbell, Eric Levenson and Amir Vera

This image provided by the prosecution shows Officer Kim Potter's duty belt. Prosecutors walked jurors through the differences between Potter's handgun and her Taser on Monday, December 13.
Former police officer Kim Potter testified that she mistook her Taser for a gun when she fatally shot Daunte Wright in April – a distinction that is central to her case.

During his testimony on Dec. 13, Special agent Sam McGinnis of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension described the Taser and gun differences in appearance, weight and positioning on Potter's utility belt. McGinnis is a state investigative agent responsible for reviewing police shootings.

Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter for killing Wright, a 20-year-old Black man. Potter has pleaded not guilty.

Here are the main differences:

  • Appearance: A Taser is yellow and the firearm is black, McGinnis said, adding that the Taser also has a stock body compared to the Glock handgun. The grip of the Taser is also shorter and wider, he said.
  • Weight: Potter's Glock handgun weighed 2.11 pounds, McGinnis said, compared to her Taser that weighed less than a pound. McGinnis said this meant the Glock with the ammo weighed over twice as much as the taser.
  • Operation: McGinnis said the way the weapons are fired is also different. The gun's trigger is curved while the Taser trigger is flat. "The Taser has an external, I guess, 'on' (and) 'off' switch safety. The Glock does not," he said.
  • Position: According to photos McGinnis took of Potter after the shooting, he testified that she kept her firearm and Taser on opposite sides of her body. "Her firearm was on her dominant side, which you'd have to use your right hand to draw," he said, noting her holster had a snap retention system to keep the gun in its holster. The Taser on the left side required her to push a lever with her left hand to get it out, he said.

Minutes before recounting the shooting, Potter testified she had received a new Taser model days before the shooting.

Potter was issued the new Taser on March 26, she said. She shot Wright on April 11. She told jurors she had never deployed the device while on duty.

"I would take my Taser out on rare occasions, but I don't believe I ever deployed it," she said.

Potter testified she had received no "weapons confusion" training. The subject occasionally came up at training.

3 hr 47 min ago

Only 12 jurors were chosen to deliberate. Here's what we know about the full panel.

From CNN's Brad Parks

A "trial outcome" has been reached in the Kim Potter case.

There were 14 jurors on the panel, including two alternates, who listened to the testimony throughout the Kimberly Potter trial, but only 12 jurors deliberated.

While we wait to hear more about the outcome, here's what we know about them:

Initial questionnaire: Prospective jurors in the trial were sent a 15-page questionnaire, which asked about their knowledge of the case, media habits, impressions of Potter and Wright, Blue Lives Matter and Black Lives Matter, and if they participated in and demonstrations or marches relating to policing that took place in the Twin Cities area in the last two years. 

The responses to the individual questionnaires have not been made public, but many of the jurors’ answers were discussed in open court during jury selection.

Jury selection pool: At least 453 prospective jurors were summoned for jury selection in the trial, according to Hennepin County District Court Communications Specialist Matt Lehman. Nearly 130 more prospective jurors were summoned for Potter's trial than were called earlier in the year for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. During four days of jury selection, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu and attorneys questioned over 30 prospective jurors.

The jurors: There are 14 jurors on the panel, including two alternates, seven men and seven women were selected. The jury is comprised of seven White men, four White women, two Asian women, and one Black woman. No Black men were selected for the jury.

Previous knowledge of the case: During jury selection, almost all of the jurors selected told the court they had heard about some aspects of Wright's death and most told the court that they had seen clips of body camera video showing the fatal shooting.