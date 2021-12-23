Judge denies defense attorney's request for Potter to be released before sentencing

Body camera and patrol car footage shown during the trial show what happened during the traffic stop where Daunte Wright was shot and killed.

In the footage, Potter can be heard saying, "I'll tase ya," before shooting Wright. "I just shot him. I grabbed the wrong f--king gun," Potter said. "I shot him. Oh my God."

"Oh my God," Potter added while crying. Potter continued to yell, "Oh my God," numerous times while lying face down on the grass, according to body camera footage.

What lead up to the shooting: Officer Anthony Luckey, the trainee officer working with Potter, testified that while they were on patrol he encountered Wright's vehicle and observed the white Buick had its right blinker on in the left turning lane. He then immediately ran the registration of the license plate, which had expired registration tabs on the plate.

Luckey also told prosecutors he saw "there was an air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror as well," which is a "common violation of the law."

When he pulled over Wright, Luckey said he noticed marijuana residue in the vehicle and smelled marijuana odor. He noted that his interaction with Wright was respectful, and he had no reason to believe he had a weapon.

When he returned to his squad car, Luckey ran Wright's information through the system, and it showed Wright had an outstanding warrant for a "gross misdemeanor weapons charge" and an "order of protection for a female."

At some point, another officer, Sgt. Mychal Johnson, arrived and Luckey told him his plan to take Wright out of the vehicle and arrest him. He then returned to Wright's vehicle and began placing him under arrest.

As Luckey struggled to put handcuffs on Wright, Potter was approaching and attempting to grab his arm. Wright was able to get away and back into the vehicle, Luckey said.

At that point, Potter pulled out her firearm and shot him – later saying she instead meant to use her Taser.

