Former officer Kim Potter on trial for Daunte Wright's death

By Mike Hayes, Adrienne Vogt, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 9:30 a.m. ET, December 8, 2021
1 min ago

The trial of Kim Potter starts today. Video of Daunte Wright's death plays a key role in the case.

From CNN's Peter Nickeas

Widely circulated body camera video of a suburban Minneapolis police officer fatally shooting Daunte Wright in a car during a traffic stop is likely to play a central role as she goes on trial Tuesday for her role in his death.

The shooting appears to be the result of Officer Kimberly Potter, 49, mistaking her gun for a stun gun, and happened in Brooklyn Center, a few miles from Minneapolis, during the trial against Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd.

The town's police chief shared some video less than 24 hours after the shooting, to be transparent. 

In the body camera footage, Potter can be heard yelling "Taser" repeatedly before she shoots Wright, 20. After firing her handgun, she yells, "Holy s***! I just shot him!"

Video footage has also played a crucial role in recent high-profile homicide cases, resulting in a guilty verdict against Chauvin, not guilty verdicts against Kyle Rittenhouse for shooting three people during unrest last year, and guilty verdicts in the case of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. 

Potter was originally charged with second-degree manslaughter in April and prosecutors added a first-degree manslaughter charge in early September. She faces at least a decade in prison if convicted. Opening arguments are scheduled to start today

You can read more about the video and the trial here.

6 min ago

What we know about Kim Potter, the officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright

From CNN's Ray Sanchez and Amir Vera

(Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)
The fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Black man named Daunte Wright by a White police officer outside Minneapolis prompted protests and clashes with law enforcement.

Wright was killed by Officer Kim Potter during a routine traffic stop in April in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, according to police.

Potter has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, according to a news release from Washington County Attorney Pete Orput's office.

Here is what we know about Potter:

Potter, 48, was with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. She joined the department in 1995, according to the Star Tribune newspaper in Minneapolis.

She served as the police union's president in 2019, had been on the department's negotiation team and worked as field training officer, the Tribune reported.

She was placed on administrative leave after the shooting.

A county attorney's report states this was not Potter's first time dealing with the aftermath of a police officer shooting someone. In 2019, police fatally shot a man who was threatening his grandfather with a knife and hammer. The use of deadly force by police in that incident was ruled lawful, the report states.

In accordance with Brooklyn Center Police Department policies, Potter — who not present at the time of the shooting — gave instructions to the two officers involved in the shooting to get into different police cars, turn off their body cameras and not speak to each other.

Potter was not accused of any wrongdoing in this instance.

Read more about Potter here.