Camera footage shows Potter yelling "I shot him, oh my God" after shooting Wright

Officer Anthony Luckey resumed testimony this afternoon after a break. He told the jury about his attempt to arrest Daunte Wright prior to the shooting.

Luckey said that he approached Daunte Wright's car a second time, after pulling him over, and asked him to step out of the vehicle. He said that the officers on the scene, including the defendant Kim Potter, informed Wright that he was under arrest for an outstanding warrant. Luckey then asked him to put his hands behind his back. When he placed the left handcuff on his wrist Wright "jerked his arm back."

"When he starts to tense up I told him 'don't do it bro,'" Luckey testified.

Luckey said that Wright looked to the right, and Potter approached them and tried to grab his arm. He said Wright broke free and "got back into the vehicle."

Luckey said he grabbed Wright's head and neck and attempted to stop him from getting into the vehicle. But Wright was able to put himself into the driver's seat and grab the steering wheel. Potter ran to Luckey's left to try to assist him in getting Wright out of the car, Luckey said.

He said that another officer, Sgt. Mychal Johnson, put his hand on the gear shift in the car. But that's all he could see.

Luckey said that Wright was trying to "operate" the car to "drive away."

"I heard Officer Potter say 'I'm going to tase you,'" he said, while he was trying to "gain control of Daunte."

Luckey said he heard Potter say "I'm going to tase you" a second time, then "Taser, Taser, Taser."

"That's when I heard a bang," Luckey said, adding, "It was a firearm."

He said he saw a flash, some smoke, and a gun. He said when the shot went off he was hit in the face with a "projectile."

Luckey's testimony is ongoing.