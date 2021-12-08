US
Live Updates

Former officer Kim Potter on trial for Daunte Wright's death

By Mike Hayes, Adrienne Vogt, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 5:58 p.m. ET, December 8, 2021
30 min ago

Camera footage shows Potter yelling "I shot him, oh my God" after shooting Wright

The jury was shown body camera footage from officer Anthony Luckey and from the patrol car showing Luckey, and former police officer Kim Potter, attempting to arrest Daunte Wright in April 2021.

Luckey can be seen talking to Wright next to his driver-side window while Potter stands near the right back fender.

After returning to their patrol car, Luckey can be heard saying he smelled marijuana coming from Wright's car. The pair also determine that there is a warrant out for Wright's arrest.

When the pair approach the car again and attempt to arrest Wright, a struggle ensued.

Potter can be heard saying "I'll tase ya," she said before shooting Wright.

"I just shot him. I grabbed the wrong f***ing gun," Potter said. "I shot him, oh my God."

"Oh my God," Potter added while crying. Potter continued to yell, "Oh my God," numerous times while lying face down on the grass, according to body camera footage.

29 min ago

Officer testifies that Potter shot Wright while he was struggling with him inside the car

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Officer Anthony Luckey resumed testimony this afternoon after a break. He told the jury about his attempt to arrest Daunte Wright prior to the shooting.

Luckey said that he approached Daunte Wright's car a second time, after pulling him over, and asked him to step out of the vehicle. He said that the officers on the scene, including the defendant Kim Potter, informed Wright that he was under arrest for an outstanding warrant. Luckey then asked him to put his hands behind his back. When he placed the left handcuff on his wrist Wright "jerked his arm back."

"When he starts to tense up I told him 'don't do it bro,'" Luckey testified.

Luckey said that Wright looked to the right, and Potter approached them and tried to grab his arm. He said Wright broke free and "got back into the vehicle."

Luckey said he grabbed Wright's head and neck and attempted to stop him from getting into the vehicle. But Wright was able to put himself into the driver's seat and grab the steering wheel. Potter ran to Luckey's left to try to assist him in getting Wright out of the car, Luckey said.

He said that another officer, Sgt. Mychal Johnson, put his hand on the gear shift in the car. But that's all he could see.

Luckey said that Wright was trying to "operate" the car to "drive away."

"I heard Officer Potter say 'I'm going to tase you,'" he said, while he was trying to "gain control of Daunte."

Luckey said he heard Potter say "I'm going to tase you" a second time, then "Taser, Taser, Taser."

"That's when I heard a bang," Luckey said, adding, "It was a firearm."

He said he saw a flash, some smoke, and a gun. He said when the shot went off he was hit in the face with a "projectile."

Luckey's testimony is ongoing.

1 hr 41 min ago

Daunte Wright had an outstanding warrant for a weapons charge when he was pulled over, officer testifies 

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Officer Anthony Luckey testified that after he pulled Daunte Wright over he approached the vehicle and told him that he stopped him for an illegal air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.

Luckey, who works for the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police department, said he also asked Wright about the expired registration on his car. Wright told the officer that it was a new car that he just bought from his brother and he was in the process of getting updated tags for the vehicle.

Luckey said that he then asked him for his license and Wright told him he didn't have one. The officer said that he noticed the "odor of marijuana" coming from the car and a "marijuana residue" on the center console of the car.

He said that Wright was respectful of him while the officer questioned him.

Luckey then returned to his squad car and ran Wright's information through a state identification system. The officer said that when he ran the information it showed Wright had an outstanding warrant for a "gross misdemeanor weapons charge" and an "order of protection for a female."

The court is now taking a 20-minute break. The trial will resume with Luckey's testimony.

2 hr 1 min ago

Officer testifies about decision to pull over Daunte Wright's car

From CNN's Mike Hayes

(Pool)
(Pool)

The state called Officer Anthony Luckey to testify on Wednesday at the trial of former officer Kim Potter.

He started working at the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police department in February 2021, he said. On April 11, he was a trainee and was working with Potter during the stop of Daunte Wright's car.

Luckey said that Potter had acted as his field training officer "about four" times before.

He said that while on patrol he encountered Wright's Buick and observed him making a left turn while signaling that he was going to turn right. Luckey then began following Wright and ran the license plate on his vehicle. The registration came back expired, he testified. He said he also observed an air freshener hanging from Wright's rearview mirror, which he testified was against the law. At that point, he decided to stop the car.

Luckey's direct testimony is ongoing.

2 hr 32 min ago

Jury shown body camera footage of Daunte Wright's mother overwhelmed following shooting

The jury was shown body camera footage from April 2021 showing an emotional Katie Bryant, mother of Daunte Wright, talking to police officers following the shooting.

"You guys shot him, why?" Bryant said to an officer while standing in the street. "Why? Because he had a warrant?"

"I was here, I watched it," she continued in the footage.

Bryant can be seen crying hysterically while another officer sits on a short wall next to her.

2 hr 47 min ago

Daunte Wright's mom gives emotional testimony about the last time she saw her son before he was shot

From CNN's Mike Hayes

The prosecution's first witness was Katie Bryant, mother of Daunte Wright. She began her testimony by describing what the family was doing earlier in the day on the day of the shooting

Bryant said that on the morning of April 11, 2021, she was watching Wright's 1-year-old son.

"I had Daunte Jr. He stayed the night. It was just an average day. And we woke up, he had his favorite chocolate chip pancakes and he was eating breakfast, watching Coco Melon, and it was time for his nap that was around 12 something that afternoon," Bryant said. 

She said that Wright came home in the afternoon and asked her for $50 because he wanted to go get a car wash and he said he needed gas. 

"And I told him to be really quiet, take it out of my purse. So he took it out of the purse. He leaned over the bed, he gave Daunte Jr. a kiss goodbye," she said.

Bryant continued: "I yelled at him again, please don't wake him up, I just got him asleep. Then he left. I told him to make sure he locks the door on the way out." 

3 hr 22 min ago

Defense attorney says Potter was trying to protect her partner when she shot Daunte Wright

From CNN's Carma Hassan

All Daunte Wright "had to do was surrender," Minnesota defense attorney Paul Engh said in his opening statement in Kimberly Potter's trial today.

"All he has to do is stop and he'd be with us," Engh added.

The defense attorney's opening statement centered on Potter attempting to use a Taser on Wright in order to protect her partner, Sgt. Mychal Johnson, because he was inside Wright's car and would be injured if Wright drove off.  

"She realizes what has happened much to her everlasting and unending regret," Engh said regarding the moment Potter realized she fired her gun instead of her stun gun. "She made a mistake. This was an accident. She is a human being, but she had to do what she had to do to prevent a death to a fellow officer too."

Potter, 49, wanted to become a police officer at an early age, her attorney said.

Officer Anthony Luckey, who Potter was training at the time of the shooting, made the decision to pull over Wright after he signaled incorrectly, had expired license plate tabs, and a tree-shaped air freshener hanging from his rearview window, according to Engh, but "this case isn’t about tabs, it‘s not about Christmas trees [air fresheners]."  

The defense attorney said Luckey smelled marijuana in Wright's car after pulling him over, and the 20-year-old was unable to produce a license or insurance for the vehicle he was driving.

"So we've got some flags here going on. It's not anything about the tabs any longer. It's about someone who shouldn't be driving a car at all," Engh said.

Officers were doing "legitimate police work" attempting to arrest Wright and identify the passenger in Wright's vehicle to ensure her safety, Engh said.

Engh banged on the table while making his points. As part of his opening statement, the attorney previewed the witnesses the defense plans to call.

"Ms. Potter's good name has been besmirched by this allegation, which is not true, and by the press coverage, which has been slanted, and we seek to reclaim it and reclaim it we will," Engh said in his opening statement.  

4 hr 2 min ago

Defense attorney suggests Kim Potter will testify in her defense

From CNN's Mike Hayes

(Pool)
(Pool)

Defense attorney Paul Engh listed off the witnesses that he intends to call when they present their case to the jury. He suggested that they plan to call former police officer Kim Potter to testify.

Engh said that he will also call Timothy Gannon, former Brooklyn Center police chief. He said that he will call Gannon to testify first. The defense attorney noted that Gannon, who has watched the video of the shooting from multiple angles, will testify about the training and tell the jury that Potter's actions were "consistent" with the training.

He added that while Potter can recall "some details" from the incident, some "are gone" due to the trauma of the incident. He said that Gannon will fill in some details from April 11, 2021, the day of Wright's shooting.

Earlier in his opening statement, Engh said that Potter will tell the jury about her 26-year career, including that she never fired her service gun on duty before shooting Wright in April.

He said that the defense plans to call other officers, including one who was with Potter the night of the shooting and who will tell the jury about the "profound impact" of what happened on Potter, who was "inconsolable" after shooting Wright.

Potter, 49, faces first- and second-degree manslaughter charges. The former police officer has pleaded not guilty and faces at least a decade in prison if convicted.

4 hr 10 min ago

Defense: Officer who grabbed Wright's gear shift and prevented escape would've been killed if he drove away

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Defense attorney Paul Engh said that the officers were doing "legitimate police work" when they pulled Daunte Wright over and attempted to get him to surrender on his outstanding warrant.

Engh said that video will show that when the officer went to handcuff Wright, he starts to "tense up." He added that Wright was acting like a person who was "supposed to surrender who doesn't want to surrender."

The defense attorney said that when Wright broke free from the officer, the scene became "chaotic" as Wright "twists and turns back in the car."

One of the officers then gets in the car and holds the gear shift so that Wright cannot drive away.

"They know they can't let him go, they can't, the court has said arrest him," Engh said.

The defense attorney noted that when former officer Kim Potter said she was going to tase Wright "she hopes that he will comply." He said Potter saw that another officer was holding the gear shift and believed if Wright drove away, her fellow officer would be killed, which is when she decided to use her weapon.

Engh said that Potter believed that she possessed a Taser, not her handgun. "She didn't say gun gun gun...she did not have an awareness of possessing a gun," he said.