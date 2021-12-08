Daunte Wright's mom gives emotional testimony about the last time she saw her son before he was shot

The prosecution's first witness was Katie Bryant, mother of Daunte Wright. She began her testimony by describing what the family was doing earlier in the day on the day of the shooting

Bryant said that on the morning of April 11, 2021, she was watching Wright's 1-year-old son.

"I had Daunte Jr. He stayed the night. It was just an average day. And we woke up, he had his favorite chocolate chip pancakes and he was eating breakfast, watching Coco Melon, and it was time for his nap that was around 12 something that afternoon," Bryant said.

She said that Wright came home in the afternoon and asked her for $50 because he wanted to go get a car wash and he said he needed gas.

"And I told him to be really quiet, take it out of my purse. So he took it out of the purse. He leaned over the bed, he gave Daunte Jr. a kiss goodbye," she said.

Bryant continued: "I yelled at him again, please don't wake him up, I just got him asleep. Then he left. I told him to make sure he locks the door on the way out."