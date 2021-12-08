Potter was training a new officer on the day she shot Daunte Wright, prosecutor says

Footage shown in court on December 8. (Pool)

Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Erin Eldridge said that on the day she shot Daunte Wright, Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran police officer, was training a new officer.

While they were out on patrol in April, Potter and the trainee saw an "air freshener" hanging from Wright's rearview mirror and decided to stop the vehicle, the prosecutor said. After they stopped the car, the officers noticed that the tags were expired.

The training officer approached Wright's white Buick and when he questioned the 20-year-old, Wright gave his information and "answered all the questions that were asked of him."

Eldridge said the officers ran his name through the system and found an outstanding warrant on a misdemeanor weapons violation. They decided to arrest him on that warrant.

During the arrest, the "scared" Wright attempted to get back in his car and flee, the prosecutor said.

Eldridge played a video of the shooting for the jury in court. The video clip shows Potter, with her gun drawn, warning Wright multiple times as he is getting back into the driver's seat of his car that she is going to "tase" him. She then pulls the trigger.

After Potter appears to realize that she shot Wright with his gun — not her Taser — the officer says, "S**t, I just shot him, I grabbed the wrong f***ing gun and I shot him ... I'm going to go prison ... I killed a boy."

The state's opening statement is ongoing.