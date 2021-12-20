US
Closing arguments to begin in Kim Potter trial for Daunte Wright's death

By Mike Hayes, Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 9:48 a.m. ET, December 20, 2021
1 min ago

The jury will get the case after closing arguments. Here's what we know about them.

From CNN's Brad Parks

Jury instructions and closing arguments in the trial of former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Police Officer Kim Potter are scheduled to begin Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The jury will likely receive the case and begin deliberating sometime Monday afternoon. 

Here's what we know about the jury panel that will deliberate the case:

Initial questionnaire: Prospective jurors in the trial were sent a 15-page questionnaire, which asked about their knowledge of the case, media habits, impressions of Potter and Wright, Blue Lives Matter and Black Lives Matter, and if they participated in and demonstrations or marches relating to policing that took place in the Twin Cities area in the last two years. 

The responses to the individual questionnaires have not been made public, but many of the jurors’ answers were discussed in open court during jury selection.

Jury selection pool: At least 453 prospective jurors were summoned for jury selection in the trial, according to Hennepin County District Court Communications Specialist Matt Lehman. Nearly 130 more prospective jurors were summoned for Potter's trial than were called earlier in the year for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. During four days of jury selection, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu and attorneys questioned over 30 prospective jurors.

The jurors: There are 14 jurors on the panel, including two alternates, who have been listening to the testimony throughout the trial. Only 12 jurors will deliberate.

Seven men and seven women were selected for the jury, which will include two alternates. The jury is comprised of seven White men, four White women, two Asian women, and one Black woman. No Black men were selected for the jury.

Previous knowledge of the case: During jury selection, almost all of the jurors selected told the court they had heard about some aspects of Wright's death and most told the court that they had seen clips of body camera video showing the fatal shooting.

10 min ago

Here's what ex-police officer Kim Potter told the jury when she took the stand Friday

From CNN's Ray Sanchez and Mallika Kallingal

Former police officer Kim Potter, who has said she mistook her firearm for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop near Minneapolis, broke down on the stand Friday, apologizing and insisting she "didn't want to hurt anybody."

"I was very distraught. I just shot somebody. I'm sorry it happened," Potter cried as a prosecutor asked her about her behavior moments after the fatal shooting. "I'm so sorry."

Asked whether she knew deadly force was "unreasonable and unwarranted," Potter cried: "I didn't want to hurt anybody."

Potter, the last of more than 30 witnesses called over eight days, began weeping early in her testimony. She recalled the "look of fear" on another officer's face as he struggled with Wright.

"It's nothing I've seen before," she said, weeping, recalling the officer reaching into the car to grab the 20-year-old Black father during the April encounter.

"We are struggling. We're trying to keep him from driving away. It just went chaotic. I remember yelling — 'Taser, Taser, Taser' — and nothing happened. And then he told me I shot him," she said, crying and placing her hands over her face.

It was the first time the 26-year veteran has recounted publicly in detail what happened that day. Some jurors took notes.

Potter fell apart again later when, under cross, a prosecutor played a video of what happened right before the shooting.

Her own words are the centerpiece of her defense against first- and second-degree manslaughter charges in the incident, which set off days of unrest in the city of Brooklyn Center after a summer of coast-to-coast protests over how police treat people of color.

Read more about her testimony here.

22 min ago

Closing arguments in Kim Potter's trial will begin soon

Testimony concluded on Friday after prosecutors declined to call any rebuttal witnesses in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter, who faces manslaughter charges for fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright in April.

Jury instructions and closing arguments are scheduled to begin this morning. Jurors will be fully sequestered during deliberation, according to the judge's Aug. 10 order.

During eight days of testimony in the trial, jurors heard from 33 witnesses.

Potter faces first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter charges for fatally shooting Wright after repeatedly yelling "Taser" during a traffic-stop-turned-arrest on April 11, 2021. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.