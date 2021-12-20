Jury instructions and closing arguments in the trial of former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Police Officer Kim Potter are scheduled to begin Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The jury will likely receive the case and begin deliberating sometime Monday afternoon.

Here's what we know about the jury panel that will deliberate the case:

Initial questionnaire: Prospective jurors in the trial were sent a 15-page questionnaire, which asked about their knowledge of the case, media habits, impressions of Potter and Wright, Blue Lives Matter and Black Lives Matter, and if they participated in and demonstrations or marches relating to policing that took place in the Twin Cities area in the last two years.

The responses to the individual questionnaires have not been made public, but many of the jurors’ answers were discussed in open court during jury selection.

Jury selection pool: At least 453 prospective jurors were summoned for jury selection in the trial, according to Hennepin County District Court Communications Specialist Matt Lehman. Nearly 130 more prospective jurors were summoned for Potter's trial than were called earlier in the year for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. During four days of jury selection, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu and attorneys questioned over 30 prospective jurors.

The jurors: There are 14 jurors on the panel, including two alternates, who have been listening to the testimony throughout the trial. Only 12 jurors will deliberate.

Seven men and seven women were selected for the jury, which will include two alternates. The jury is comprised of seven White men, four White women, two Asian women, and one Black woman. No Black men were selected for the jury.

Previous knowledge of the case: During jury selection, almost all of the jurors selected told the court they had heard about some aspects of Wright's death and most told the court that they had seen clips of body camera video showing the fatal shooting.