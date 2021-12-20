The jury has been deliberating for around 5 hours so far

The jury in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter sent a question to the court at 3:53 p.m. ET on Monday.

The jury briefly came back to the courtroom for Judge Chu's response.

"What was the date of the Potter interview with Dr. Miller?" Judge Chu said, reading the question in court.

The question referred to an interview with Potter, discussed in court on Friday, that was conducted earlier this year by defense expert witness Dr. Laurence Miller, an expert in forensic psychology who frequently testifies on behalf of police departments.

Chu did not give the jurors a specific response, instead telling them, "All the evidence is in. So you should rely on your collective memory as to what the evidence is."

Chu then sent the jurors out of the courtroom to resume deliberating.

Jurors in the case have been deliberating since 1:45 p.m. ET on Monday.