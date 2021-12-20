Closing arguments in Kim Potter's trial will begin soon

Testimony concluded on Friday after prosecutors declined to call any rebuttal witnesses in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter, who faces manslaughter charges for fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright in April.

Jury instructions and closing arguments are scheduled to begin this morning. Jurors will be fully sequestered during deliberation, according to the judge's Aug. 10 order.

During eight days of testimony in the trial, jurors heard from 33 witnesses.

Potter faces first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter charges for fatally shooting Wright after repeatedly yelling "Taser" during a traffic-stop-turned-arrest on April 11, 2021. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.