Jurors begin deliberating in the trial

The manslaughter case against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter is now in the jury's hands, and they have been sent out of the courtroom to begin deliberations.

The panel of six men and six women that will deliberate were sent out of the courtroom at approximately 1:46 p.m. ET on Monday.

Potter faces first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter charges for fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright after repeatedly yelling "Taser" during a traffic-stop-turned-arrest on April 11, 2021.

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.