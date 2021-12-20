US
Jury begins deliberations in Kim Potter trial for Daunte Wright's death

By Mike Hayes, Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 1:52 PM ET, Mon December 20, 2021
15 Posts
5 min ago

Jurors begin deliberating in the trial

From CNN's Brad Parks

The manslaughter case against former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter is now in the jury's hands, and they have been sent out of the courtroom to begin deliberations.

The panel of six men and six women that will deliberate were sent out of the courtroom at approximately 1:46 p.m. ET on Monday. 

Potter faces first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter charges for fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright after repeatedly yelling "Taser" during a traffic-stop-turned-arrest on April 11, 2021.

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

14 min ago

Kim Potter "did not believe deadly force was necessary," prosecutor says

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Prosecutor Matthew Frank told the jury that the "most important evidence of all" in the case are former police officer Kim Potter's own actions and words. He said "both speak the same volume."

Frank said that when Potter said "Taser" repeatedly before pulling the trigger, she showed that "she did not believe deadly force was necessary."

The prosecutor said that after the shooting she "immediately expressed surprise," stating that she "pulled the wrong gun" and "punctuated with profanity" that statement.

He said that Potter "expressed shock" and was so "distraught" and "beside herself" that she collapsed on the ground.

"Is that the reaction of somebody who thought deadly force was really necessary?" Frank asked during his rebuttal.

He noted that Potter never said "I had to shoot him," and admitted during her own testimony that she did not mean to shoot him with a gun.

10 min ago

The prosecution says there is no "mistake defense" in this case

From CNN's Mike Hayes

(Pool)
(Pool)

Prosecutor Matthew Frank is delivering the rebuttal argument for the state.

He told the jury that there is "no 'mistake defense'" in the Kim Potter case. "You will not see instructions on the defense of mistake," Frank said, adding, "that's not the law."

"No matter how often the defense says it," Frank said, arguing that Potter is innocent because she made a mistake is "not the law."

Frank said that the prosecution's case is "based on recklessness" committed by Potter, who was "highly trained," knew "the difference between the taser and the gun," and was "aware of the risks" of using force against Wright.

The state's rebuttal is ongoing.

1 hr 4 min ago

Defense attorney says Kim Potter had the right to use deadly force against Daunte Wright

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Defense attorney Earl Gray concluded his closing argument by telling the jury "it's a very emotional case" and they should find former officer Kim Potter not guilty based on the evidence.

He said that "of course" she had the right to use deadly force. He claimed that her actions shouldn't be considered reckless because she "didn't know she had a gun."

He pointed the blame at Daunte Wright who, Gray said, "took it upon himself to flee" and "purposely" left the scene after he was shot when he tried to drive away.

Gray said that the prosecution "failed in every element" of its case.

Court is taking a 10-minute break before the state will present its rebuttal argument.

1 hr 10 min ago

Kim Potter is a "peaceful person" who made a mistake, defense attorney says

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Defense attorney Earl Gray said during his closing argument that Kim Potter made "a mistake" when she shot Daunte Wright and "a mistake is not a crime."

Gray pointed to the "character" witnesses that the defense called that have "known Potter for years" and "think the world of her." He said that his client is a "peaceful person" and "not a bully."

1 hr 45 min ago

Kim Potter's attorney begins closing argument

From CNN's Brad Parks

(Pool)
(Pool)

Attorney Earl Gray is delivering the closing argument for the defense in the trial of former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer Kimberly Potter.

Following Gray's remarks, Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Matthew Frank is expected to deliver a rebuttal.

Potter faces first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter charges for fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright after repeatedly yelling "Taser" during a traffic-stop-turned-arrest on April 11. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

2 hr 17 min ago

Prosecutor: Kim Potter "shattered" trust put in police when she "shattered Daunte Wright's heart"

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Assistant attorney general Erin Eldridge concluded her closing argument by telling the jury that former police officer Kim Potter "chose to ignore the cautions and warnings and risks" when she shot and killed Daunte Wright.

Eldridge said that Potter "knew how to get it right" but she "failed to get it right" and she "failed Daunte Wright."

She said that Potter alone is responsible for her actions. "Daunte Wright did not cause his own death," the prosecutor said, adding, this is a "tragedy of her own making."

The prosecutor said it's "not just a tragedy, it's manslaughter."

Eldridge said that the fact that Potter was a police officer, on duty, who fired their service weapon, "does not make it ok."

"We trust the police to safeguard lives," Eldridge said. She said Potter "shattered that trust when she shattered Daunte Wright's heart."

The prosecution's closing argument has concluded. The court is taking a 20-minute break.

After the break, we are expecting to hear the closing argument from the defense.

2 hr 29 min ago

Prosecutor tells the jury that an "accident is still a crime" if the person acted recklessly

From CNN's Mike Hayes

(Pool)
(Pool)

Assistant attorney general Erin Eldridge told the jury to rely on their common sense and the evidence in the case and not fall down the "rabbit hole" of "hypotheticals" and "misdirection" when they deliberate.

She reviewed some of the evidence that the jury will have at its disposal — including the numerous videos, the gun, the taser, and the police department's policies.

She noted that the gun and the taser will be "made safe" for the jury so that they can "hold and compare" and "get a feel" for "all those differences" between the two. She said that the jury will see for themselves "how different they are" when they handle each weapon.

Eldridge said that the policies will show the jury what officers are "expected to do and not do." Furthermore, Eldridge said, these documents will show the jury that "the police industry" has been aware of and taken steps "to prevent weapons confusion for decades."

She said that the defense may try to convince the jury that what happened was a "mistake" and a "tragic accident." However, Eldridge said, the argument that something that is an accident is always not a crime is "just plain wrong." She said that "an accident is still a crime" if the defendant's actions are reckless or culpably negligent.

2 hr 48 min ago

Prosecutor says a reasonable person knows "you don't blindly pull your weapon" without knowing the risk

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Assistant attorney general Erin Eldridge told the jury that they would not be here if Potter "followed her training...paid attention...and considered the risk" before shooting Wright.

Eldridge said that Potter by "her own admission" was "aware of the risks" and "appreciated the risks" of using her gun.

Eldridge pointed to Potter's own words when she said "I pulled the wrong f---ing gun" and "I'm going to prison...I killed a boy" after shooting Wright on April 11.

The prosecutor said that Potter's actions were unreasonable because a "reasonable person" knows "you don't blindly pull your weapon, pull the trigger, without being aware of the risk."

The prosecution's closing argument is ongoing.