(Pool)

Former police officer Kim Potter has been called to testify in her own trial in the fatal April shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

The defense team started by asking Potter about her husband and children. The defense attorney then asked about her interactions with police throughout her life — starting with a time in elementary school where an officer visited to teach students about bike safety.

"He really influenced me as a youngster that the police were good people, and I wanted to be something like that some day," she said.

Potter went on to detail how she volunteered as school patrol officer in junior high and joined the police explorers in high school. Potter noted she studied criminal justice and sociology in college and interned at a police department.

Potter, 49, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Wright. In body camera footage of the shooting, Potter can be heard yelling “Taser” repeatedly before she shot Wright during a traffic-stop-turned-arrest.

Wright's death prompted several days of protests in the Minneapolis suburb. It rocked a metropolitan area scarred by other police-involved deaths and reignited national conversations about policing and the use of force against people of color.