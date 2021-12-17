Defense rests in trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter

As defense attorney Earl Gray began his questioning of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter on Friday, jurors mostly watched Potter as she detailed her training and career history. Only some jurors were seen taking notes, according to a pool reporter in court.

As Potter's testimony moved on to her recollection of the day of the fatal shooting in April, the jury "perked up," according to pool reports. Jurors were observed "watching intently" as Potter explained the sequence of events that occurred after pulling over Wright.

Wright’s parents, Katie Bryant and Arbuey Wright, who were in court Friday morning were observed holding hands throughout much of Potter's testimony before the lunch break.

As Potter cried describing how she yelled "Taser, Taser, Taser" and fired her gun, Wright's parents did not visibly react, according to the pool reporter. Several jurors were observed taking notes.

As Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Erin Eldridge later played the moments before the shooting from Potter's body camera in court, Wright's father watched the video on a screen on the back wall of the courtroom. As Eldridge advanced the video frame by frame, Wright's father was seen taking his wife's hand as she looked down and shook. After the moment Potter can be heard yelling "Taser" on the video, Wright's mother was seen crying and wiping her eyes with a tissue, according to pool reports.

Potter's husband, Jeff, did not appear to visibly react during the emotional moments of testimony Friday, according to pool reports.