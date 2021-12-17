Potter cries while detailing the moment she realized that she shot Wright

(Pool)

Ex-police officer Kim Potter provided details in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, breaking down on the stand when she was asked about the moment she shot him.

Potter has said she mistook her gun for a Taser when she killed Wright in April in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

Potter said that during the traffic stop, things turned "chaotic," and she discussed her fellow officer, Anthony Luckey — who was a trainee working with Potter at the time — having a struggle with Wright outside his vehicle.

Another officer, Sgt. Mychal Johnson, also struggled with the driver over the gear shift, and he "had a look of fear on his face; it's nothing I'd seen before," Potter said, getting emotional.

"And then I remember yelling 'Taser, Taser, Taser,' and nothing happened, and then he told me I shot him," Potter said, crying and putting her hands over her face.

She said she didn't recall what she said after the shooting or what she said at the police station afterward. She said she didn't remember saying anything about prison.

Potter also said Luckey initiated the stop when he saw expired registration and an air freshener hanging from rear-view mirror.

Luckey said there was an “obvious smell of marijuana” coming from the car, in which a woman was also seated in the front passenger seat, Potter said.