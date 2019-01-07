Steven Senne/AP

Kevin Spacey’s 11a arraignment takes place in the downtown Nantucket courthouse, which is just a couple of blocks from the water and less than a 5-minute walk from the Club Car lounge where the alleged indecent assault occurred.

It’s windy in Nantucket this morning, with temperatures in the 20s.

The court building is surrounded by some of the quaint homes, inns, shops and restaurants that this vacation island is known for. This is the off season, however, and many establishments are closed.

There are satellite trucks and media vehicles surrounding the front of the building. Several locals speaking with CNN producer Aaron Cooper called the media presence a “circus."

The courtroom is in the second story of a building with white walls and grey woodwork, and windows that look out at the front of the building. There are four rows of benches. All are filled.

The first row is filled right now with people accused of other crimes. They are awaiting their hearings on crimes such as driving a vehicle without the proper registration.

There are dozens of other media and spectators here waiting for Spacey’s hearing. The actor has not arrived yet.

Most in the gallery waited more than an hour outside before the building opened and they were allowed in.