Kevin Spacey appears in court todayBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
NOW: Kevin Spacey has arrived at court
Actor Kevin Spacey has arrived at Nantucket District Court for his arraignment appearance, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Media "circus" descends on a wintry Nantucket
From CNN's Aaron Cooper at Nantucket District court
Kevin Spacey’s 11a arraignment takes place in the downtown Nantucket courthouse, which is just a couple of blocks from the water and less than a 5-minute walk from the Club Car lounge where the alleged indecent assault occurred.
It’s windy in Nantucket this morning, with temperatures in the 20s.
The court building is surrounded by some of the quaint homes, inns, shops and restaurants that this vacation island is known for. This is the off season, however, and many establishments are closed.
There are satellite trucks and media vehicles surrounding the front of the building. Several locals speaking with CNN producer Aaron Cooper called the media presence a “circus."
The courtroom is in the second story of a building with white walls and grey woodwork, and windows that look out at the front of the building. There are four rows of benches. All are filled.
The first row is filled right now with people accused of other crimes. They are awaiting their hearings on crimes such as driving a vehicle without the proper registration.
There are dozens of other media and spectators here waiting for Spacey’s hearing. The actor has not arrived yet.
Most in the gallery waited more than an hour outside before the building opened and they were allowed in.
Kevin Spacey expected to plead not guilty today
From CNN's Eric Levenson
Actor Kevin Spacey is expected to plead not guilty in a Nantucket court Monday to accusations that he allegedly groped an 18-year-old busboy at a bar on the island.
Spacey, the 59-year-old Hollywood actor, will be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery, and he said in a court affidavit last week that he will plead not guilty to the charge.
Spacey be there in person: His attorneys had asked that he be allowed to waive his right to be physically present at Monday's arraignment, saying he lived out-of-state and believed his presence would "amplify the negative publicity already generated" in the case. However, Judge Thomas Barrett denied that request.