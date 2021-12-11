Here's where tornado watches are still in effect

There have been over 30 tornado reports so far across portions of six states — and while the threat is slowly diminishing, it is not over yet.
A tornado watch is in effect over eastern Kentucky until 9 a.m. ET. A tornado watch is also in effect for parts of eastern Tennessee, northern Alabama and northeast Mississippi until 11 a.m. CT.
A level 2 of 5 risk covers 15 million people today from the Ohio Valley into the Southeast.
The line of storms is currently tracking from Ohio to Texas. As the storms move east into a more stable air mass, they should slowly diminish, but the threat for an isolated tornado still exists, especially in the tornado watch areas.
29 min ago
Rescuers search for missing workers at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois that partially collapsed
From CNN's Andy Rose
Officials in Edwardsville, Illinois, say rescuers are facing a huge challenge in finding missing workers at an Amazon warehouse that partially collapsed in severe weather.
“It’s an utter disaster,” police chief Mike Fillback said in a press conference Saturday morning.
Fillback confirmed that at least two people were dead, and rescue efforts are going slowly for the safety of first responders. “You have concrete, and you have things hanging,” said Fillback. “It's quite windy outside, so things are unstable."
Fillback said dozens of people were able to leave the scene without serious injury, although it is impossible to give an exact number since some were able to walk away without assistance.
Officials won’t speculate on how long rescue operations will continue, but the cleanup work will not be over soon. “This will be ongoing for the next several days,” said Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy.
Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha called the situation a "devastating tragedy."
“Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathies are with the victims, their loved ones, and everyone impacted. This is a devastating tragedy for our Amazon family and our focus is on supporting our employees and partners," Rocha said in a statement.
1 hr 11 min ago
Kentucky official: This is “one of the darkest days in the state’s history”
From CNN's Claudia Dominguez
Kentucky Director of Emergency Management Michael Dossett described the damage caused by tornadoes in his state as “one of the darkest days in the state’s history.”
“This will be one of the most significant, the most extensive disasters that Kentucky has faced,” Dossett told CNN’s Boris Sanchez on Saturday.
Dossett said that “all assets” are heading to Western Kentucky, one of the hardest hit areas, including the National Guard and incident management teams. He also said that Gov. Andy Beshear had already signed a letter requesting immediate assistance from FEMA and is hoping to get a response by later today.
Dossett urged residents to remain indoors unless it’s an emergency.
42 min ago
At least 50 people likely dead in Kentucky, governor says
From CNN's Andy Rose
At least 50 people are likely dead after multiple tornadoes barreled through southwestern Kentucky late Friday, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
"We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians, probably end up closer to 70 to 100 lost lives," Beshear said at a briefing Saturday morning, calling the storms that hit the state "the most severe tornado event in Kentucky's history."
Preliminary investigations indicate four tornadoes may have hit the state, including one that potentially stayed on the ground for more than 200 miles, Beshear said. Damage has been reported in at least 15 counties stretching across western Kentucky.
The worst destruction was in Graves County, he told CNN affiliate WLKY, particularly the town of Mayfield. "It hit Mayfield as hard as just about any town ... has ever been hit."
The most severe damage appeared to be at a candle factory that was destroyed in the town of about 10,000 residents in southwestern Kentucky.
“There were about 110 people in it at the time that the tornado hit it. We believe we'll lose at least dozens of those individuals,” Beshear said.