Here's where tornado watches are still in effect

There have been over 30 tornado reports so far across portions of six states — and while the threat is slowly diminishing, it is not over yet.

A tornado watch is in effect over eastern Kentucky until 9 a.m. ET. A tornado watch is also in effect for parts of eastern Tennessee, northern Alabama and northeast Mississippi until 11 a.m. CT.

A level 2 of 5 risk covers 15 million people today from the Ohio Valley into the Southeast.

The line of storms is currently tracking from Ohio to Texas. As the storms move east into a more stable air mass, they should slowly diminish, but the threat for an isolated tornado still exists, especially in the tornado watch areas.