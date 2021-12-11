Biden: "This is likely to be one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history"

(Pool)

President Biden shared words of support Saturday afternoon to the states responding to the devastation following the storms.

"This is likely to be one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history," Biden said. "It's a tragedy. It's a tragedy. And we still don't know how many lives are lost or the full extent of the damage. I want to emphasize what I told all the governors, the federal government will do everything, everything it can possibly do to help."

Earlier today: Biden approved a federal emergency declaration for Kentucky, the White House announced Saturday, after tornadoes tore through the state Friday night into Saturday morning.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Friday, ordering the National Guard to position to search for survivors in multiple counties and carry out debris removal with the Division of Forestry.

Beshear also requested an emergency declaration from the White House, telling reporters he was told the government is sending resources their way.

The White House has already confirmed calls from Biden with Beshear and with the governors of surrounding states also affected by the storms.