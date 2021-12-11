US
Deadly tornadoes slam through six states

By Fernando Alfonso III, Adrienne Vogt and Nadeem Muaddi, CNN

Updated 4:51 p.m. ET, December 11, 2021
30 min ago

Biden: "This is likely to be one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history"

President Biden shared words of support Saturday afternoon to the states responding to the devastation following the storms.

"This is likely to be one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history," Biden said. "It's a tragedy. It's a tragedy. And we still don't know how many lives are lost or the full extent of the damage. I want to emphasize what I told all the governors, the federal government will do everything, everything it can possibly do to help."

Earlier today: Biden approved a federal emergency declaration for Kentucky, the White House announced Saturday, after tornadoes tore through the state Friday night into Saturday morning.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Friday, ordering the National Guard to position to search for survivors in multiple counties and carry out debris removal with the Division of Forestry. 

Beshear also requested an emergency declaration from the White House, telling reporters he was told the government is sending resources their way.

The White House has already confirmed calls from Biden with Beshear and with the governors of surrounding states also affected by the storms.

 

35 min ago

Kentucky governor believes death toll will be over 100 people and "could rise significantly"

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called the tornadoes that ripped across the state, “the worst, most devastating, most deadly tornado event in Kentucky’s history,” speaking at a news conference in Bowling Green Saturday afternoon.

The governor said he believes that the death toll will be over 100, saying “I think it can rise significantly.”

Beshear also spoke about the historic nature of the storms.

"This was four different tornados, and I'm told we're actually going to see a little bit more on that, that hit us, including one that touched down in Arkansas and then stayed on the ground for 227 straight miles, which we believe is likely the longest in US history," the governor said.

43 min ago

Kentucky governor: "The devastation is unlike anything I have seen in my life"

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shared words of encouragement as recovery efforts continue around the state following the devastating storms.

"I just want everybody to know that you are not alone. Today, Kentucky is absolutely united. We're united with our people. We're united to find and rescue as many as possible. We are united to grieve," Beshear said this afternoon during a news conference. "The devastation is unlike anything I have seen in my life and I have trouble putting it into words."

49 min ago

Here's how you can help the victims of the storms

A Bowling Green, Kentucky, resident surveys the damage following a tornado that struck the area on December 11. (Gunnar Word/AFP/Getty Images)

This weekend, nearly 30 tornadoes wreaked havoc across Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

They struck overnight, catching families asleep and unable to prepare. At least 70 people are feared dead in Kentucky, with additional deaths in Arkansas and Illinois.

There were at least 254,684 people without power in Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Arkansas, according to PowerOutage.US. On Friday, more than 100 tornado warnings were issued before midnight, the most ever for a December day.

Kentucky's Director of Emergency Management Michael Dossett described the situation as "one of the darkest days in the state's history."

Click here to learn more on how you can help those impacted by the storms.

1 hr 4 min ago

Kentucky candle factory supervisors are helping first responders ID best search areas 

Emergency workers search through what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday.
Emergency workers search through what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday. (John Amis/AFP/Getty Images)

Supervisors at the candle factory leveled by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, have been working with first responders on the scene to identify key areas to search for survivors, one supervisor told CNN.

Rescue teams from surrounding counties have been urgently sifting through the rubble alongside private construction firms, who have showed up in recent hours with their own heavy machinery. 

While family members of factory workers and community members had come to the scene in the overnight hours to help search, authorities Saturday asked for anyone who is not a first responder to stay away.

Still, Mayfield residents and neighbors have dropped off pallets of water and snacks for visibly emotional responders. 

1 hr 13 min ago

Majority of injuries at Paducah hospital consist of chemical burns, bone injuries and crush injuries

A majority of the people being treated for injuries sustained by the deadly tornado that ripped through Kentucky had chemical burns, long bone injuries and crush injuries, Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital spokesperson Nanette Bentley in Paducah, Kentucky, told CNN on Saturday.

Paducah is approximately 27 miles north of Mayfield, Kentucky, where the tornado left the most significant damage in the state.

 

1 hr 22 min ago

Biden approves emergency declaration for Kentucky following storms

President Biden has approved a federal emergency declaration for Kentucky, the White House announced Saturday, after tornadoes tore through the state Friday night into Saturday morning.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Friday, ordering the National Guard to position to search for survivors in multiple counties and carry out debris removal with the Division of Forestry. 

Beshear also requested an emergency declaration from the White House, telling reporters he was told the government is sending resources their way.

The White House has already confirmed calls from Biden with Beshear and with the governors of surrounding states also affected by the storms.

 

1 hr 26 min ago

"Our downtown looks like matchsticks," Kentucky mayor says

Collapsed buildings and rubble on a street in Mayfield, Kentucky,. Multiple tornadoes tore through parts of the lower Midwest late on Friday night leaving a large path of destruction and multiple fatalities
Collapsed buildings and rubble on a street in Mayfield, Kentucky,. Multiple tornadoes tore through parts of the lower Midwest late on Friday night leaving a large path of destruction and multiple fatalities (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Mayfield, Kentucky, Mayor Kathy O'Nan said deadly storms left her city looking "like matchsticks."

"Our downtown churches have been destroyed, our courthouse — which is of course right in the center of town — is destroyed. Our water system is not functioning at this time. There is no power. There are few pockets of power within our county, and so some of the people who've have been misplaced from their homes have been shuttled to churches who have volunteered their space there. It is truly devastating and heartbreaking to look at our community," O'Nan said on CNN.

A candle factory in town with about 110 workers inside was destroyed when a tornado hit. No one has been successfully recovered from the candle factory since around 3 a.m. ET, she said.

While O'Nan said she does not know how many people are missing at this time, Graves County coroner Brad Jones told CNN that “about 40” people remain unaccounted for at the candle factory.

The city is in the process of setting up a distribution center for supplies, O'Nan said. 

1 hr 51 min ago

Biden spoke with the governors of states affected by tornadoes

President Biden spoke Saturday to the governors of Illinois, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee, the White House said, offering “condolences for the lives lost and the damage impacting their states as a result of the tornadoes and extreme weather overnight.”

Per the White House, Biden “asked the governors to call him directly if there is any federal support they need and said he will remain focused on doing everything he can to help communities recover from the effects of this historic storm.”

Joining Biden on Saturday’s call were FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon and White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Julie Chavez Rodriguez.

Earlier Saturday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told CNN the President spoke to the governors of the affected states.

“We, the five governors that have been impacted by the tornado, just got off the phone with the President of the United States, and President Biden assured us of support, but also expressed support for what we’re going through during this time, and wanted us to pass that along to our citizens,” Hutchinson told CNN.

Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, Kentucky and Arkansas have all reported fatalities from the overnight storm.

Biden also spoke with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear earlier Saturday “to express his condolences for the lives lost and the devastation that Kentucky experienced.”

The President is expected to address the tornadoes in remarks later Saturday afternoon.