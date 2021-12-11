Video footage shows extensive storm damage in Mayfield, Kentucky
Whitney Westerfield, a certified drone operator and Kentucky state senator, shot drone videos of the damage in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday morning.
One of the videos shows the damage to downtown Mayfield, including the courthouse.
Westerfield lives about 90 miles east of Mayfield in Christian County.
46 min ago
Biden has been briefed on deadly tornadoes
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Biden was briefed Saturday morning on the string of devastating storms that swept across areas of the South and Midwest overnight.
"@POTUS has been briefed on the overnight storms and the White House is closely monitoring the impacts of the severe weather across much of our country. We are heartbroken by the devastation,” Press Sec. Jen Psaki wrote on Twitter.
Biden is spending the weekend at him Wilmington, Delaware, home. He arrived Friday evening and is expected to return to Washington on Sunday afternoon.
Staff accompanying the President in Delaware this weekend include White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and the Deputy Homeland Security Adviser Joshua Geltzer.
Earlier, Kentucky’s Gov. Andy Beshear said he had requested an emergency declaration from Biden and the federal government.
54 min ago
Kentucky governor will tour tornado-impacted areas today
From CNN's Keith Allen
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will tour areas impacted by the tornadoes that ripped through his state overnight, according to a release from his office Saturday.
Beshear will first go to Mayfield Saturday morning, then to Dawson Springs in the afternoon, his office said.
1 hr 5 min ago
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul pledges support to storm recovery effort
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul issued a statement promising support to local officials following the overnight devastation from deadly storms across the state.
"Our hearts are broken for all those suffering from last night’s terrible storms. I and my team will do all we can to assist local and state officials as they lead the immediate response, and will aggressively help families, businesses, and officials access recovery resources," Paul tweeted.
1 hr 3 min ago
Arkansas judge says Monette nursing home is a "complete loss" following tornadoes
From CNN’s Claudia Dominguez
Craighead County, Arkansas, Judge Marvin Day told CNN that the county coroner confirmed one person died in Monette when tornadoes ripped through the town overnight.
Five other people were injured after a tornado hit a nursing home in the town, Day added, saying the nursing home is a “complete loss.” Other structures throughout the county were also damaged, he said.
“To my understanding, those five, their primary issue had been head injuries,” Day said.
Others had arm or wrist fractures and some people were trapped, but Day added he’s thankful it was not “as bad as it could have been.”
Day said that given the devastation the tornado wreaked upon the nursing home, it was a miracle that most people made it out “just fine.”
“My understanding is throughout the night, they didn’t find other nursing homes that could accept these patients to give them care,” Day said. “This is one of our new nursing homes that were set up by the VA (Veterans Affairs) so probably a few veterans there.”
Day, who lives in Jonesboro, a town near Monette, said the storm also came close to his house. The storm “came within a quarter-mile of our house, so yes, we were near our storm shelter but did not get in,” Day said.
1 hr 45 min ago
Candle factory hit by tornado is now "just a pile of rubble," storm chaser says
A tornado left a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, "just a pile of rubble," according to a storm chaser on the ground.
"When I got to this area, it was flashing lights in every direction. Trees down, roads impassable. It looked like a war zone. ... What you're seeing behind me is nothing to what goes on for the next four or five miles," Michael Gordon told CNN.
There were about 110 people inside the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory at the time the tornado hit, Gov. Andy Beshear said during a morning press conference, adding that "we believe we'll lose at least dozens of those individuals."
Search-and-rescue teams are in the process of going through the rubble, Gordon said.
Kentucky Rep. James Comer told CNN that it appears the worst of the damage is in the Mayfield area. He said it was the candle factory's busiest time of the year because of the holiday season, and it was one of the largest employers in the town.
"When [first-responders] arrived on the scene, they didn't think there would be any survivors. But they could hear people yelling for help. And they pulled people out, some people that didn't experience any damages. But, of course, now, you're at the point to where you're pulling out the people that didn't make it. And there's still lots of people unaccounted for in that factory," Comer said.
Comer said the area will need a lot of assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
1 hr 42 min ago
McConnell says he is "praying for the lives lost and communities impacted" by the tornadoes
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky shared his condolences following the devastation caused by tornadoes across his state.
"I am praying for the lives lost and communities impacted by the tornado devastation throughout the Commonwealth," McConnell said in a statement.
1 hr 58 min ago
Western Kentucky University cancels winter commencement ceremony due to storm aftermath
From CNN’s Andy Rose
Winter commencement ceremonies scheduled for Saturday at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green were canceled due to the aftermath of a major tornado outbreak in the region.
“WKU remains without power,” the school tweeted early Saturday. “No injuries are reported on campus, but there is significant tornado damage in the area.”
Students on campus were advised to remain in place, while others were told not to travel to the campus.
“WKU is in contact with all residential staff, and no injuries are reported on campus at this time,” the university said.
2 hr 21 min ago
Monette, Arkansas, mayor says his town is facing "a lot of devastation"
From CNN’s Claudia Dominguez
Bob Blankenship, mayor of Monette, Arkansas, told CNN that his town was in a “daze” after a tornado ripped through the area overnight.
Two deaths were reported as of this morning in Monette and one in a nearby town, Blankenship said Saturday.
“It’s just a lot of devastation that we have not seen in my years of working in emergency services,” Blankenship said. “I’ve always had the fear of it coming to my hometown, seeing the devastation in other towns through the years but always just in fear of it hitting here and reality hit last night.”
Power is also out in the town, and Blankenship said he does not know when it will be back.
“We’re still without power. Shower units and feeding units will come in shortly this morning from different organizations to help us,” Blankenship added. “There’s no time limit or frame of when electricity will be on since it covered so much area.”
Blankenship praised the warning system that is in place for residents, saying it saved a lot of lives. He said the system was activated approximately 15-20 minutes before the storm was detected 20 miles from Monette. He also said that “sister cities” are helping Monette with this emergency.
Blankenship said that he and his family also had to take cover.
“We could hear the outside forces,” Blankenship said. “I always heard people say it sounded like a train or something to that effect and I thought, ‘it’s over for us right now.’”
The mayor said the town was prepared.
“We practiced and practiced, but it’s totally different when the reality is here," he added.
Blankenship said a Monette nursing home was badly affected, but many homes were hit as well.
“I get a call that the nursing home has been hit,” Blankenship said. “Then several more houses and a housing development across the road from that nursing home, there was three homes we know were destroyed over there and several damaged over there and nobody injured.”
Blankenship also said that despite what happened, he’s glad they were spared the worst.
“We are glad that Monette was spared the worst of these storms," he said, adding that their hearts go out to those lost lives and their families.
Some context: At least 30 tornadoes were reported overnight, with Kentucky being the hardest-hit state.
At least 50 people are expected dead, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.