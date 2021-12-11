Tennessee now has four storm-related deaths

Mayfield Consumer Products from above on December 11. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies)

The CEO of Mayfield Consumer Products, LLC., candle factory that was destroyed by overnight tornados in Mayfield, Kentucky, told CNN he's on the ground with first responders working on accounting for his employees that worked there Friday night.

"We believe that there was approximately 110 of our co-workers there last night. And I know that we're trying to make sure that all are accounted for," Troy Propes told CNN in a Saturday phone interview.

"As you can imagine, we have been going nonstop since we got here, trying to get everything organized," he said. "And it's not something that we've ever done before, so trying to pull it all together. But we have a wonderful team of people that are working hard to take care of these employees and their families and hopefully get the assistance that they're going to need."

Propes added that they're putting together grieving counselors to help the victims.

He said he was made aware of the tornado at around midnight, ET, and received his first photo of the factory at 2 a.m., which he said he didn't even recognize.

"I know that Mayfield, Kentucky, will come out strong again, but it's going to be painful for many months ahead," he said. "Maybe many years."