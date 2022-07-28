US
Live Updates

Deadly floods in eastern Kentucky

By Adrienne Vogt, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 1:44 p.m. ET, July 28, 2022
1 min ago

About a dozen bridges are washed out in Perry County 

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

About a dozen bridges across Perry County have been washed out due to flooding in eastern Kentucky, the city of Hazard said in an update on Facebook.

The National Guard is currently in Perry County helping with rescues, according to the statement. 

The North Fork Kentucky River is expected to crest over Dipsy Doodle Curve in Hazard, the city noted, which it said is normal during flooding events. 

In the county, “water is receding in some places and will allow crews to work on roads. We beg your patience as our workers are exhausted but working as efficiently as possible,” city officials said. 

In Hazard, all city roads are currently open, but residents are urged to stay off them unless necessary.  

“It’s bad today and it’s going to be bad tomorrow. When the rivers and creeks go down the real work begins. Perry Countians are resilient, and we help each other. We always will,” the city said.

6 min ago

More than 24,000 customers are without power in Kentucky

From CNN's Michelle Watson  

More than 24,000 customers in Kentucky are without power this morning after up to eight inches of rainfall battered the state overnight, according to poweroutage.us.  

Knott County is the hardest-hit, with more than 8,000 customers in the dark.

11 min ago

At least 3 dead from Kentucky flooding, governor says, with death toll expected to climb

From CNN’s Michelle Watson  

The death toll from severe flooding in eastern Kentucky has grown to three, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news conference on Thursday.  

“The toughest update this morning is we have our first set of confirmed deaths,” Beshear said.   

An 81-year-old woman from Perry County has died, according to Beshear.

Perry County Chief Deputy Coroner Jeffrey Combs told CNN that the woman had been missing since 1 a.m. ET, and authorities had to travel half a mile by boat and walk about a mile by foot to reach her. 

Officials are not releasing the name of the woman at this time, Combs said. Many of the roadways in the county are inaccessible, Combs added.

The two other deaths were residents of Perry and Knott counties, according to the governor.  

"I do believe it will end up being one of the most significant, deadly floods that we have had in Kentucky in at least a very long time," Beshear said. "Unfortunately, I expect double-digit deaths in this flooding."

11 min ago

Kentucky river rises over 5 feet above record levels

From CNN's Judson Jones

The North Fork Kentucky River at Whitesburg, Kentucky, is surpassing its previous record height set in 1957 by over 5 feet, according to provisional automatic data from the United States Geological Survey.

The gauge read 20.91 feet at 10 a.m. ET Thursday morning. The previous record was 14.70 feet, which was set on Jan. 29, 1957.

According to the National Weather Service historical data, homes in the area would begin to flood once the river reached 12 feet in depth.

Since midnight eastern time, the Carr Creek Lake near Sassafras, Kentucky, rose over 15 feet, according to a USGS gauge.

Note: This data is preliminary and will need to be reviewed by the USGS and NWS. During flooding situations of this caliber, items can become stuck to the gauge and give false readings.

10 min ago

Kentucky flooding forced some to wait for rescue on roofs, according to governor

From CNN's Jason Hanna and Michelle Watson

Eastern Kentucky is enduring “one of the worst, most devastating flooding events” in the commonwealth’s history Thursday after heavy overnight rains caused untold damage and forced some residents to the roofs of their swamped homes to await rescue, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

“We expect the loss of life. Hundreds will lose their homes, and this is going to be yet another event (where) it’s going to take not months, but likely years, for many families to rebuild and recover,” Beshear said in a news conference Thursday morning in Frankfort.

Portions of eastern Kentucky received more than 8 inches of rain from Wednesday into Thursday morning, overwhelming creeks, streams and ground already saturated from previous rain, the National Weather Service said. Flood and flash flood warnings are in effect for portions of eastern Kentucky into Thursday afternoon.

“There are a lot of people in eastern Kentucky on roofs, waiting to be rescued,” and “a number of people” were unaccounted for, Beshear said Thursday morning, adding that he activated the National Guard to help with rescues and recovery.

The National Guard has identified people stuck on roofs, and was “making preparations to go in and withdraw them,” the state’s adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Hal Lamberton, said at the news conference, without detailing where these people were.

Read more about the floods here.