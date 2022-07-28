About a dozen bridges across Perry County have been washed out due to flooding in eastern Kentucky, the city of Hazard said in an update on Facebook.

The National Guard is currently in Perry County helping with rescues, according to the statement.

The North Fork Kentucky River is expected to crest over Dipsy Doodle Curve in Hazard, the city noted, which it said is normal during flooding events.

In the county, “water is receding in some places and will allow crews to work on roads. We beg your patience as our workers are exhausted but working as efficiently as possible,” city officials said.

In Hazard, all city roads are currently open, but residents are urged to stay off them unless necessary.

“It’s bad today and it’s going to be bad tomorrow. When the rivers and creeks go down the real work begins. Perry Countians are resilient, and we help each other. We always will,” the city said.