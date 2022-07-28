Kentucky family's home washed away by flash floods: "Everything I had was completely underwater"

(Courtesy Belinda Asher)

Belinda Asher, 37, was sleeping in her home in eastern Kentucky when she was awoken at 1:15 a.m. by a flash flood alert on her phone. In the next 45 minutes, her entire life changed.

"Honestly, I've never seen anything like this in my life," she said. "By 2 a,m., everything I had was completely underwater."

Asher, who lives in the Perry-Breathitt County line with her husband and three children, described the flooding as a "war zone." Her family who lives in the area and her neighbors were also not spared by the rising water.

"I know of at least 10 to 15 families within a one-mile stretch who lost everything that they have," Asher said.

Asher told CNN that her three-bedroom home got washed away by the flash flooding.

"The whole thing is just gone. I think I saw my porch in the creek when we were leaving, and I saw a part of the door frame," she said.

Her brother's home also got hit, she added. "The foundation is still there, but the house is gone."

According to Belinda Asher, her brother's home was swept away and what remained was the foundation. (Courtesy Belinda Asher)

Asher's truck got washed away, and her car currently sits underwater. "We tried to get it to higher ground in the 40, 45 minutes we had, but had no luck," she said.

"We had to evacuate immediately once the water started rising," Asher said. "We went to the barn, because instinctively we tried to save anything that is living, and at the end, we got the horses out," she said.

(Courtesy Belinda Asher)

She also managed to save her dogs. Still missing is a cat she hopes turns up in the next couple of days.

Asher and her immediate family are currently staying with her brother-in-law in the city of Hazard. She's fortunate to have made it out alive with her family and pets — and credits the flash flood alert on her phone for saving their lives — but said she lost everything and doesn't know what to do.

"I have no plan, I don't know, how do you start from zero," she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up by a friend to help Asher's family get back on their feet.