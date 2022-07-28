US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN

Deadly floods in eastern Kentucky

By Adrienne Vogt, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 9:24 PM ET, Thu July 28, 2022
17 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
32 min ago

Kentucky family's home washed away by flash floods: "Everything I had was completely underwater"

From CNN's Sharif Paget

(Courtesy Belinda Asher)
(Courtesy Belinda Asher)

Belinda Asher, 37, was sleeping in her home in eastern Kentucky when she was awoken at 1:15 a.m. by a flash flood alert on her phone. In the next 45 minutes, her entire life changed.

"Honestly, I've never seen anything like this in my life," she said. "By 2 a,m., everything I had was completely underwater."

Asher, who lives in the Perry-Breathitt County line with her husband and three children, described the flooding as a "war zone." Her family who lives in the area and her neighbors were also not spared by the rising water. 

"I know of at least 10 to 15 families within a one-mile stretch who lost everything that they have," Asher said.  

Asher told CNN that her three-bedroom home got washed away by the flash flooding. 

"The whole thing is just gone. I think I saw my porch in the creek when we were leaving, and I saw a part of the door frame," she said. 

Her brother's home also got hit, she added. "The foundation is still there, but the house is gone."

According to Belinda Asher, her brother's home was swept away and what remained was the foundation. 
According to Belinda Asher, her brother's home was swept away and what remained was the foundation.  (Courtesy Belinda Asher)

Asher's truck got washed away, and her car currently sits underwater. "We tried to get it to higher ground in the 40, 45 minutes we had, but had no luck," she said. 

"We had to evacuate immediately once the water started rising," Asher said. "We went to the barn, because instinctively we tried to save anything that is living, and at the end, we got the horses out," she said. 

(Courtesy Belinda Asher)
(Courtesy Belinda Asher)

She also managed to save her dogs. Still missing is a cat she hopes turns up in the next couple of days. 

Asher and her immediate family are currently staying with her brother-in-law in the city of Hazard. She's fortunate to have made it out alive with her family and pets — and credits the flash flood alert on her phone for saving their lives — but said she lost everything and doesn't know what to do.

"I have no plan, I don't know, how do you start from zero," she said. 

GoFundMe has been set up by a friend to help Asher's family get back on their feet. 

3 hr 19 min ago

Floyd County official says about 80 people have been rescued countywide due to flooding

From CNN’s Amanda Musa

A car is submerged in floodwaters along Right Beaver Creek, following a day of heavy rain in Garrett, Kentucky, on July 28.
A car is submerged in floodwaters along Right Beaver Creek, following a day of heavy rain in Garrett, Kentucky, on July 28. (Pat McDonogh/USA Today Network/Reuters)

Robbie Williams, judge/executive for Floyd County in Kentucky, told CNN Thursday that his county has seen a significant amount of rainfall that has resulted in flooding, particularly in the western and southern parts of the county.

“I’ve never seen this much water before,” Williams said. “I mean it just absolutely poured and we’ve got, you know, some small towns that are completely underwater.”

Williams says around 80 people have been rescued across Floyd County since Tuesday, with 50 to 60 of those rescues happening in the western part of the county, in Maytown and Wayland.

About 6 to 7 inches of rain fell in western Floyd County during a four-hour time frame, early Thursday morning, Williams said.

Williams says he is hopeful that there has been no loss of life in Floyd County and has not heard of any people that are unaccounted for.

“One good thing about this area, we all know our neighbors and we know who we have to help,” Williams said. 

Williams also tells CNN that he believes at least a thousand 911 calls have been made since heavy rains started on Tuesday, with hundreds of calls made Thursday.

4 hr 43 min ago

Biden has been briefed on Kentucky flooding, White House says

From CNN's Sam Fossum

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden has been briefed on the storms and widespread flooding in Kentucky, which has damaged homes and communities, left thousands without water and power, and led to the deaths of at least three people.   

"Our hearts go out to the people of the South, of South-Western Kentucky which is experiencing considerable flash flooding that has taken the lives of multiple people. FEMA Administrator (Deanne) Criswell spoke to Kentucky Governor Beshear this morning and committed to providing support from federal government," Jean-Pierre said. 

She added that Criswell will travel to Kentucky Friday to survey damage and "report back to President Biden who has been briefed on the situation." Jean-Pierre added that a FEMA incident management team has been dispatched.

 "We are grateful for the heroic work of first responders and would urge everyone impacted in impacted areas to please listen to their state and local officials and follow their guidance," she said. 

4 hr 33 min ago

Eastern Kentucky is flooding while other places are experiencing flash droughts. Here's why

From CNN's Judson Jones, Monica Garrett, Payton Major and Angela Fritz

Pam Boling surveys the damage to her home from floodwaters in Wayland, Kentucky, following a day of heavy rain on July 28.
Pam Boling surveys the damage to her home from floodwaters in Wayland, Kentucky, following a day of heavy rain on July 28. (Pat McDonogh/USA Today Network)

At least three people have died in flooding hitting eastern Kentucky on Thursday, with state officials warning there could be more deaths coming as rescue efforts continue.

At the same time, in other parts of the US, flash drought conditions are intensifying across the southern Plains, according to the latest US Drought Monitor released Thursday morning.

"Temperatures across the region were generally 2-8 degrees warmer than normal, with the warmest readings occurring in Oklahoma, Texas, northern Arkansas, and the western half of Tennessee," the US Drought Monitor wrote.

Hot and dry weather also covered south-central and southwest Missouri, where flash drought intensified and agricultural problems continued.

"Just to the north of this region, heavier rains fell in two areas, one from southeast of Kansas City to southeast Missouri, and a second in central, eastern, and northeast Missouri. The latter caused flash flooding in the St. Louis area and a record one-day rainfall at St. Louis Lambert Airport," the US Drought Monitor wrote in their report.

This rainfall, and now the flooding in Kentucky, has created a sharp contrast across the state between absolutely no drought in the north and extreme drought across the southern portion of the state.

This is the inherent nature of the climate crisis: There will be more extremes on both ends of the spectrum — flooding and drought. This week has shown they can happen at the same time in close proximity.

Climate change is on course to transform life on Earth as we know it, and unless global warming is dramatically slowed, billions of people and other species will reach points where they can no longer adapt to the new normal, according to a major UN-backed report, based on years of research from hundreds of scientists said.

The report, published in February, found that the impacts from human-caused climate change were larger than previously thought. The report's authors say these impacts are happening much faster and are more disruptive and widespread than scientists expected 20 years ago.

Around half of the world's population experiences severe water scarcity each year in part due to climate-related factors, the report showed. Water will become even more scarce at higher global temperatures.

At 2 degrees of warming — which scientists predict the planet will reach by midcentury — as many as three billion people around the world will experience "chronic water scarcity," according to the report. It increases to four billion people at 4 degrees.

Water shortages will put enormous pressure on food production and increase the world's already dire food-security challenges.

Keep reading about how we are running out of ways to adapt.

CNN's Rachel Ramirez contributed reporting to this post.

5 hr 21 min ago

Here's where to find flood shelters and other resources in eastern Kentucky

Members of the Winchester, Kentucky, Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over Kentucky State Road 15 in Jackson, Kentucky, to pick up people stranded on Thursday, July 28.
Members of the Winchester, Kentucky, Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over Kentucky State Road 15 in Jackson, Kentucky, to pick up people stranded on Thursday, July 28. (Timothy D. Easley/AP)

Dangerous flooding in eastern Kentucky have killed at least three people and displaced dozens, if not hundreds, more. Gov. Andy Beshear said it will be "one of the most significant, deadly floods" in the commonwealth's history.

"Hundreds will lose their homes, and this is going to be yet another event (where) it's going to take not months, but likely years, for many families to rebuild and recover," Beshear said in an earlier news conference Thursday morning.

As various agencies, including the National Guard, help with search and rescue efforts, the state is making sure resources are available to those impacted in the community.

Pine Mountain, Buckhorn Lake and Jennie Wiley state parks are open for those who lost their homes, according to the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce website.

Here are some other places that have opened as shelters:

  • Breathitt County Courthouse
  • First Presbyterian Church in Hazard
  • East Perry Elementary in Hazard
  • West Perry Elementary in Hazard
  • Gospel Light Baptist Church in Hazard
  • Second Creek Church of God in Hazard
  • Buckhorn Lake State Resort Lodge in Hazard

Beshear urged people to donate water and cleaning supplies, according to the Chamber of Commerce website.

For those missing a loved one in the affected counties, officials are urging people to call the Kentucky State Police, not 911.

"DO NOT call 911 to report missing persons, and keep calling the KSP line as KSP is experiencing many calls at this time," it says on the chamber's website.

Here are the numbers to call the designed post based on county, according to the KSP:

Breathitt, Knott, Leslie, Letcher or Perry Counties: 606-435-6069
Owsley County: 859-623-2404
Wolfe County: 606-784-4127
Pike County: 606-433-7711

Here's what to include when you call, according to the KSP:

5 hr 26 min ago

"Praying for the water to start going down": Couple describes trying to save their home from flooding

From CNN's Sara Smart

(Glenda Looney)
(Glenda Looney)

When flooding started to ramp up in Elkhorn City, Kentucky, Glenda Looney and her husband sprang into action to save their home. 

“We started putting stuff upstairs and on top of anything we could,” Looney told CNN, “We sat on the porch praying for the water to start going down,” 

Looney said water got close to a foot deep in their laundry room.

“Water started seeping through the floors and carpet,” she said.

Floors in eight of their eleven rooms were soaked with water, so the couple are now ripping up their carpets.

“We are just so thankful that all we have here is cleaning,” Looney said, “We feel bad for the people who have lost so much.”

Some background: The rains have caused untold damage to homes in the state's slice of central Appalachia and forced some residents to the roofs of their swamped homes to await rescue, Gov. Andy Beshear said on Thursday.

Beshear activated the National Guard to help with rescues and recovery and declared an emergency to expedite resources to help, he said.

The National Weather Service said new storms are forecast to develop tonight and last into tomorrow and a flood watch remains in effect until late Friday evening over the hardest hit areas in the state.

5 hr 44 min ago

Storms are expected again tonight and tomorrow over Kentucky, National Weather Service says 

From CNN’s Dave Hennen and Payton Major

A truck drives along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Kentucky, on Thursday, July 28.
A truck drives along flooded Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Kentucky, on Thursday, July 28. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/AP)

Several areas around Hazard, Kentucky, have received over 9 inches of rain over the last 24 hours, according to radar estimates and observations in the area.

Radar is showing that most of the rain has now moved east of the area, but new storms are forecast to develop tonight and last into tomorrow and a flood watch remains in effect until late Friday evening over the hardest hit areas.

According to National Weather Service, additional rainfall amounts of over an inch are expected from now through tomorrow evening.

"We're watching [additional rainfall] pretty close and it's not going to take too much to cause some additional flooding issues,” Dustin Jordan, the science and operations officer at the NWS office in Jackson, Kentucky, told CNN.

The best chance for additional rainfall will come tomorrow from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. ET. Weather improvement is expected over the weekend. “We should see dry weather start to move back into the area as we move into Saturday for most locations,” Dustin added.

5 hr 33 min ago

Tight-knit community uses boats, kayaks and jet skis to rescue neighbors

From CNN's Sara Smart

(Zach Caudill)
(Zach Caudill)

Community members in Whitesburg, Kentucky, are doing what they can to help each other after flooding devastated the area.

Zach Caudill told CNN that while his home has a few inches of flooding, some of his friends lost their entire homes.

“I have several friends staying with me that lost their homes completely,” he said.

Caudill says there is no cell phone service anywhere in the area. He and others are now assisting others in the community in any way they can. 

“We took kayaks, jet skis, boats, chainsaws and hatchets to every place that we could,” Caudill said. “We’re trying to evacuate more people, but we’re stuck in this area and there’s more rain happening right now.”

Caudill said he grabbed bandages, gauze, medicine, menstrual supplies, food, water and blankets from his home to take to others.

“Everyone was there trying to lend a hand and help. That’s how tight-knit our community is,” Caudill said. “When one of us hurts, we all hurt.”

6 hr 3 min ago

Neighboring states provide helicopters with hoisting capabilities to Kentucky

From CNN’s Michelle Watson

West Virginia and Tennessee will send aircraft with hoisting capabilities to assist with flooding in Kentucky, Maj. Gen. Hal Lamberton, said in a news conference Thursday.  

The hoisting aircrafts are helpful for lifting people off rooftops, Lamberton said.  

Some background: The state’s National Guard has at least four aircraft conducting rescue missions in the affected areas but due to limited aircraft with hoisting capabilities. Kentucky Guard MEDVAC crews were also mobilized on Thursday morning, according to a tweet. Lt. Col. Stephen Martin, the AAAF commander, said the Guard launched "'multiple aircraft to support for hoist & rescue operations'"

A FEMA response team is expected to be in Kentucky by Thursday night, Gov. Andy Beshear said. 

And while state police are helping search for people, the troopers are also impacted by floodwaters, Beshear added. 

Read the tweet: