Following a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers identified the victim as Jacob Blake.
Evers said Blake was critically injured when he was shot multiple times.
He released this statement soon after the shooting:
"Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country," Evers said in his statement.