The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced it is investigating yesterday's police shooting in Kenosha.

Jacob Blake was critically injured in the afternoon shooting, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said.

The Justice Department's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation, the department said in a statement.

"All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave," the department said.

Justice officials are urging any member of the public with information about the shooting to contact law enforcement,