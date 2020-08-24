US
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Wisconsin police shooting

Live Updates

Wisconsin police shoot Black man as his kids watch, attorney says

By Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:32 a.m. ET, August 24, 2020
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

Attorney: Blake's kids "will be traumatized forever" after seeing their father shot

Following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, attorney Benjamin Crump told CNN that Blake's family reached out to him for assistance.

Crump said Blake's three young sons were in the car when he was shot.

"They saw a cop shoot their father. They will be traumatized forever. We cannot let officers violate their duty to PROTECT us. Our kids deserve better!!" Crump said in a post on Twitter.

17 min ago

Wisconsin governor: Blake was "shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight"

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the virtual Democratic National Convention at the Wisconsin Center on August 19 in Milwaukee. 
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the virtual Democratic National Convention at the Wisconsin Center on August 19 in Milwaukee.  Stephen Voss/Pool/Getty Images

Following a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers identified the victim as Jacob Blake.

Evers said Blake was critically injured when he was shot multiple times.

He released this statement soon after the shooting:

"Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country," Evers said in his statement.
43 min ago

A Black dad was shot by police as his kids watched, attorney says

From CNN's Atla Spells

A Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was shot by police Sunday afternoon.

A graphic video purported to be of the shooting and posted on Facebook, shows at least two police officers following the man with guns drawn as he walks from the passenger side of a gray vehicle to the driver's side. When the man opens the door of the vehicle and tries to get in, one of the officers is seen grabbing him by the T-shirt. The officer points his gun at the man as he holds on to the man's T-shirt. At least seven gunshots are heard, and the man appears to go limp in the vehicle, the car horn blaring.

Police said they were called to the address to deal with a domestic disturbance, but it is unclear who called or what happened before the video recording began.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers identified the victim as Jacob Blake in a statement released shortly after the incident occurred. Evers said Blake was critically injured when he was shot multiple times.

Attorney Benjamin Crump told CNN that Blake's family reached out to him for assistance. Crump said Blake's three young sons were in the car when he was shot.