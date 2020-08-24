Biden on shooting: "These shots pierce the soul of our nation"

Former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic National Convention at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on August 20. Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is calling for "an immediate, full and transparent investigation," into the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"These shots pierce the soul of our nation," he says. "Jill and I pray for Jacob’s recovery and for his children."

Biden added that "the officers must be held accountable," and said that "equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others," and notes that the country is at an inflection point.

"We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us. We must fight to honor the ideals laid in the original American promise, which we are yet to attain: That all men and women are created equal, but more importantly that they must be treated equally."