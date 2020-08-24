US
Coronavirus pandemic

Wisconsin police shooting

Postmaster general testifies

Wisconsin police shoot Black man as his kids watch, attorney says

By Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 1:47 p.m. ET, August 24, 2020
1 hr 55 min ago

Biden on shooting: "These shots pierce the soul of our nation"

From CNN's Sarah Mucha 

Former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic National Convention at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on August 20.
Former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic National Convention at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on August 20. Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is calling for "an immediate, full and transparent investigation," into the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. 

"These shots pierce the soul of our nation," he says. "Jill and I pray for Jacob’s recovery and for his children."

Biden added that "the officers must be held accountable," and said that "equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others," and notes that the country is at an inflection point.   

"We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us. We must fight to honor the ideals laid in the original American promise, which we are yet to attain: That all men and women are created equal, but more importantly that they must be treated equally." 

2 hr 56 min ago

The officers involved in the shooting are on leave, state Justice Department says

Two officers involved in the Sunday shooting in Kenosha are on leave, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice's division of criminal investigation, which is leading a probe into the incident.

All officers are cooperating, the department said. Neither officer has been identified.

"DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to a prosecutor following a complete and thorough investigation," the statement said.
3 hr 7 min ago

Video shows police shooting of Jacob Blake

Jacob Blake is in critical condition after he was shot by an officer with the Kenosha Police Department in Wisconsin on Sunday.

This video captures the event as it happened.

Warning: The video contains disturbing images, so viewer discretion is advised.

4 hr 7 min ago

Wisconsin's Justice Department is investigating Blake's shooting

The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced it is investigating yesterday's police shooting in Kenosha.

Jacob Blake was critically injured in the afternoon shooting, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said.

The Justice Department's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation, the department said in a statement.

"All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave," the department said.

Justice officials are urging any member of the public with information about the shooting to contact law enforcement, 

3 hr 50 min ago

Kenosha County Courthouse and Administration Building closed Monday

From CNN's Alta Spells

The Kenosha County Courthouse is seen on the morning of August 24 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. CNN has blurred portions of graffiti in this image due to profanity.
The Kenosha County Courthouse is seen on the morning of August 24 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. CNN has blurred portions of graffiti in this image due to profanity. Polo Sandoval/CNN

Following a night of protests in the downtown area of Kenosha, WI, the Kenosha County Courthouse and Administration Building will be closed to the public and no court hearings will be held Monday, the county government reported in a post on Facebook. 

Damage from a night of "civil unrest" was listed as the reason for the closure in the post.  Other county services accessible online or by phone will still be available. 

Here's what the county posted on Facebook:

4 hr 17 min ago

Attorney: Blake's kids "will be traumatized forever" after seeing their father shot

Following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, attorney Benjamin Crump told CNN that Blake's family reached out to him for assistance.

Crump said Blake's three young sons were in the car when he was shot.

"They saw a cop shoot their father. They will be traumatized forever. We cannot let officers violate their duty to PROTECT us. Our kids deserve better!!" Crump said in a post on Twitter.

4 hr 33 min ago

Wisconsin governor: Blake was "shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight"

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the virtual Democratic National Convention at the Wisconsin Center on August 19 in Milwaukee. 
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the virtual Democratic National Convention at the Wisconsin Center on August 19 in Milwaukee.  Stephen Voss/Pool/Getty Images

Following a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers identified the victim as Jacob Blake.

Evers said Blake was critically injured when he was shot multiple times.

He released this statement soon after the shooting:

"Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country," Evers said in his statement.
4 hr 59 min ago

A Black dad was shot by police as his kids watched, attorney says

From CNN's Atla Spells

A Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was shot by police Sunday afternoon.

A graphic video purported to be of the shooting and posted on Facebook, shows at least two police officers following the man with guns drawn as he walks from the passenger side of a gray vehicle to the driver's side. When the man opens the door of the vehicle and tries to get in, one of the officers is seen grabbing him by the T-shirt. The officer points his gun at the man as he holds on to the man's T-shirt. At least seven gunshots are heard, and the man appears to go limp in the vehicle, the car horn blaring.

Police said they were called to the address to deal with a domestic disturbance, but it is unclear who called or what happened before the video recording began.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers identified the victim as Jacob Blake in a statement released shortly after the incident occurred. Evers said Blake was critically injured when he was shot multiple times.

Attorney Benjamin Crump told CNN that Blake's family reached out to him for assistance. Crump said Blake's three young sons were in the car when he was shot.