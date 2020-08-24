Wisconsin governor: Blake was "shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight"

A Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was shot by police Sunday afternoon.

A graphic video purported to be of the shooting and posted on Facebook, shows at least two police officers following the man with guns drawn as he walks from the passenger side of a gray vehicle to the driver's side. When the man opens the door of the vehicle and tries to get in, one of the officers is seen grabbing him by the T-shirt. The officer points his gun at the man as he holds on to the man's T-shirt. At least seven gunshots are heard, and the man appears to go limp in the vehicle, the car horn blaring.

Police said they were called to the address to deal with a domestic disturbance, but it is unclear who called or what happened before the video recording began.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers identified the victim as Jacob Blake in a statement released shortly after the incident occurred. Evers said Blake was critically injured when he was shot multiple times.

Attorney Benjamin Crump told CNN that Blake's family reached out to him for assistance. Crump said Blake's three young sons were in the car when he was shot.