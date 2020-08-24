Jacob Blake was shot 7 times, Wisconsin official says

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes delivers a statement in Madison, Wisconsin, on August 24. Wisconsin Gov. Office

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said Jacob Blake was shot seven times by Kenosha Police Department.

“Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times in front of his children. And let me be clear, this was not an accident. This was not bad police work. This felt like some sort of vendetta being taking out on a member of our community,” he said in a live message streamed today.

“The officers’ daily actions attempted to take a person’s life in broad daylight,” he added.

According to Barnes, Blake was trying to deescalate a situation in his community.

“The irony is not lost on me that as Jacob Blake was actually trying to deescalate a situation in his community, but the responding officer didn’t feel the need to do the same,” he said.

A graphic video purported to be of the shooting was posted to Facebook. Police said they were called to the address for a domestic disturbance, but it is unclear what happened before the video recording began.