Wisconsin police shoot Black man as his kids watch, attorney says

By Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 4:02 p.m. ET, August 24, 2020
52 min ago

Jacob Blake was shot 7 times, Wisconsin official says

From CNN’s Mayra Cuevas

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes delivers a statement in Madison, Wisconsin, on August 24.
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes delivers a statement in Madison, Wisconsin, on August 24. Wisconsin Gov. Office

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said Jacob Blake was shot seven times by Kenosha Police Department. 

“Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times in front of his children. And let me be clear, this was not an accident. This was not bad police work. This felt like some sort of vendetta being taking out on a member of our community,” he said in a live message streamed today. 

“The officers’ daily actions attempted to take a person’s life in broad daylight,” he added.  

According to Barnes, Blake was trying to deescalate a situation in his community.

“The irony is not lost on me that as Jacob Blake was actually trying to deescalate a situation in his community, but the responding officer didn’t feel the need to do the same,” he said.

A graphic video purported to be of the shooting was posted to Facebook. Police said they were called to the address for a domestic disturbance, but it is unclear what happened before the video recording began.

53 min ago

Wisconsin governor calls for special legislative session and urges lawmakers to take up police bill

From CNN’s Mayra Cuevas

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers delivers a statement in Madison, Wisconsin, on August 24.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers delivers a statement in Madison, Wisconsin, on August 24. Wisconsin Gov. Office

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers called for a special legislative session on Monday, one day after an unarmed Black man was shot by Kenosha police.

Evers wants lawmakers to take up a bill package his office proposed earlier in the year to “increase accountability and transparency in policing,” address inappropriate use of force, and prohibit dangerous policing practices.  

In a video of the incident taken by a bystander, Kenosha police officers are seen shooting Jacob Blake.

“We will continue to stand with those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country,” Evers said. “We also stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites.”  

“We must offer our empathy. We must see the trauma, fear and exhaustion of being Black in our state and our country,” he added.   

 

1 hr 58 min ago

Jacob Blake's uncle says the family is "devastated and outraged"

From CNN’s Sara Sidner 

Justin Blake, uncle to Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who was shot by Kenosha police on Sunday, told CNN he was “devastated and outraged” after watching the video of his nephew being shot.  

“It is outrageous. Who was he threatening? He had a tank top and shorts on. He had no weapon. He was going back to the car because the children needed to be checked on,” he said.  

“The police were called for a domestic disturbance but Jacob had nothing to do with the fight. This has got to stop,” he said. 

 

 

2 hr 16 min ago

The man who filmed shooting: "It was so traumatic"

From CNN’s Polo Sandoval and Sarah Jorgensen

Raysean White, the man who filmed the altercation between Jacob Blake and the Kenosha Police Department, said the Sunday shooting is another example on a long list of Black people shot by police.

"He's just another example of George, Breonna Taylor. I'm glad he didn't die," White told CNN's Polo Sandoval. "This is constantly showing Black people not to trust the police."

White said his video further documents police violence against unarmed Black men and women.

"This is showing proof of how the police officers, like, constantly killing Black unarmed Black men for no reason — because they have a badge, and they feel like they have power to shoot," he said.

Just seeing and filming the shooting was traumatizing, White said — but he also felt like he easily been the one shot.

"It could have been me, too. I stood right here, it could have been me," he said. "I'm just witnessing it, recording it. I was so angry," he said.

"It was so traumatic," White added.

WATCH HERE:

2 hr 51 min ago

What we know so far about the Kenosha police shooting

A Black father in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was shot by police Sunday afternoon.

If you're just reading in now, here's what we know — and what we don't know — about the shooting:

  • What happened: Jacob Blake was shot and critically injured by an officer with the Kenosha Police Department Sunday afternoon, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said. Blake's three young sons watched from a car as he was shot, attorney Benjamin Crump said.
  • There's video: A graphic video purported to be of the shooting was posted to Facebook. Police said they were called to the address for a domestic disturbance, but it is unclear what happened before the video recording began.
  • An investigation is underway: The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced it is investigating the shooting. Kenosha's police association has urged people to "withhold from passing judgement" until that probe is complete.
  • The officers have not been named: Two officers involved in the Sunday shooting are on leave, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice's division of criminal investigation. The officers have not been identified.
3 hr 54 min ago

Police association: "Withhold from passing judgement" until investigation is complete

Kenosha Professional Police Association President Pete Deates said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ statement on the shooting of Jacob Blake is “wholly irresponsible and not reflective of the hardworking members of the law enforcement community.”

Deates urged the public to withhold judgment until the Department of Justice has completed its investigation. 

“As always, the video currently circulating does not capture all the intricacies of a highly dynamic incident. We ask that you withhold from passing judgement until all the facts are known and released,” he said. 

What Evers said: Shortly after the shooting, Evers released a statement naming Blake as the victim. The governor noted that he is "not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement ."

Here's the full statment:

"Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country," Evers said in his statement.
4 hr 9 min ago

Biden on shooting: "These shots pierce the soul of our nation"

From CNN's Sarah Mucha 

Former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic National Convention at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on August 20.
Former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic National Convention at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on August 20. Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is calling for "an immediate, full and transparent investigation," into the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin. 

"These shots pierce the soul of our nation," he says. "Jill and I pray for Jacob’s recovery and for his children."

Biden added that "the officers must be held accountable," and said that "equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others," and notes that the country is at an inflection point.   

"We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us. We must fight to honor the ideals laid in the original American promise, which we are yet to attain: That all men and women are created equal, but more importantly that they must be treated equally." 

5 hr 10 min ago

The officers involved in the shooting are on leave, state Justice Department says

Two officers involved in the Sunday shooting in Kenosha are on leave, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice's division of criminal investigation, which is leading a probe into the incident.

All officers are cooperating, the department said. Neither officer has been identified.

"DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to a prosecutor following a complete and thorough investigation," the statement said.
5 hr 22 min ago

Video shows police shooting of Jacob Blake

Jacob Blake is in critical condition after he was shot by an officer with the Kenosha Police Department in Wisconsin on Sunday.

This video captures the event as it happened.

Warning: The video contains disturbing images, so viewer discretion is advised.

