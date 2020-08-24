Protests underway after police shooting in Wisconsin

attorney Ben Crump CNN

Jacob Blake, the man who was shot multiple times in the back on Sunday by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is still in intensive care, the attorney representing him and his family told CNN Monday.

During an interview on CNN's "The Situation Room," attorney Ben Crump said that while Blake is stable, "they cannot tell at this moment what his prognosis would be."

Crump added Blake's children — who were in the car Blake was trying to enter when he was shot — will have to deal with the psychological issues from "seeing their father shot these many times in the back from the people who were supposed to protect and serve him."

"We are still waiting for the facts to be confirmed but what it does tell us — whether is George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks — there is an issue with the culture and the behavior of policing in America," Crump told Blitzer. "If we don't have the systematic reform that this moment in America is crying out for, then we are going to continue to see hashtag after hashtag, protest after protest, and cities burning all across America."

"We are now seeing it with our own eyes that there are two justice systems in America: one for Black America and one for white America, and we're fighting for equal justice for all Americans," Crump added.

Crump said he doesn't know of additional footage of the shooting, but he has heard from people who said witnessed the incident and he's hoping to learn more.

"The family wants these police officers to be held accountable and the one who shot [Blake] — they want him terminated," he said.