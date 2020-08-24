Protesters remain in park across from Kenosha Courthouse after police fire tear gas

Police clash with protesters near the Kenosha County Courthouse, Monday, August 24, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Morry Gash/AP

It's now past curfew in Kenosha, but about 100 to 150 protesters are still at the park across from the county courthouse.

About 75 police in riot gear also remain in a long line stretching one block in front of the Courthouse, protecting the front door and building facade directly across from Civic Center Park.

About half an hour ago, tensions spiked as protesters hurled bottles at the police line, chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “F*** the police”.

Police threw tear gas into the crowd, dispersing many of the protesters. The smell of tear gas still permeates the air now.

Other fireworks are being set off every few minutes. Protesters have resumed throwing bottles, now hidden behind one of the burned-out dump trucks from last night.

All the while, an open bed SUV or pickup loaded with massive speakers plays anti-police themed music, including classics from the group NWA.