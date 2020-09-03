US
By Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 12:20 p.m. ET, September 3, 2020
1 min ago

Barr defends justice system following outcry over Blake's shooting

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz, Caroline Kelly and Christina Carrega

CNN
CNN

Attorney General William Barr, in an exclusive interview on CNN, broadly defended the actions of police, saying shootings of Black Americans often weren't racially motivated and weren't as common as public demonstrations have made them seem.

"I don't think there are two justice systems," Barr said in a sometimes contentious interview on CNN's "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer." "I think the narrative that the police are in some epidemic of shooting unarmed black men is simply a false narrative and also the narrative that's based on race."

Barr acknowledged, however, that at times it created different situations for Black and White Americans.

"I think there are some situations where statistics would suggest that they are treated differently. But I don't think that that's necessarily racism," Barr said.

"Didn't Jesse Jackson say that when he looks behind him and he sees a group of young Black males walking behind him, he's more scared than when he sees a group of White youths walking behind him," Barr added. "Does that make him a racist?"

The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. said later Wednesday that Barr had taken his comments out of context.

Jackson told CNN that back in the 1990s, his family lived in a "drug-infested neighborhood," where "a family member's son was killed right in front of my house, killed right in front of my wife, a drug thing."

Jackson said that he had been talking about "the young man" who killed his relative. "If he comes behind me, I would be afraid," Jackson said.

"Now what Mr. Barr said is the opposite about what I meant about crime," he said. "Those shot in Wisconsin, the killings in Ferguson and the killing in Atlanta, Breonna (Taylor) and George Floyd, all of those were police killings that had nothing to do with who was coming down the street."

"I would love to have a conversation with William Barr," Jackson added.

16 min ago

Biden to meet with Jacob Blake's family in Kenosha today

From CNN's Eric Bradner

Alex Wong/Getty Images
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will visit Kenosha today, the Wisconsin city where the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake reignited protests over racial injustice, his campaign said.

Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, "will hold a community meeting in Kenosha to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face," his campaign said Wednesday.

Biden also will meet with Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr., and other Blake family members during the visit, according to a family spokesperson and campaign official.

The trip comes two days after President Trump visited Kenosha, ignoring the objections of local leaders, including Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who said in a letter to Trump that he was "concerned your presence will only hinder our healing."

Biden told reporters Wednesday that he has received "overwhelming requests" from Democratic leaders that he travel to Wisconsin.

"What we want to do is — we've got to heal. We've got to put things together. Bring people together," Biden said.

The shooting of Blake — which left him paralyzed from the waist down, his family says — has moved police brutality, racial injustice and the looting and property damage that have followed some protests to the forefront in one of the nation's most important swing states in November's general election.