Attorney General William Barr, in an exclusive interview on CNN, broadly defended the actions of police, saying shootings of Black Americans often weren't racially motivated and weren't as common as public demonstrations have made them seem.

"I don't think there are two justice systems," Barr said in a sometimes contentious interview on CNN's "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer." "I think the narrative that the police are in some epidemic of shooting unarmed black men is simply a false narrative and also the narrative that's based on race."

Barr acknowledged, however, that at times it created different situations for Black and White Americans.

"I think there are some situations where statistics would suggest that they are treated differently. But I don't think that that's necessarily racism," Barr said.

"Didn't Jesse Jackson say that when he looks behind him and he sees a group of young Black males walking behind him, he's more scared than when he sees a group of White youths walking behind him," Barr added. "Does that make him a racist?"

The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. said later Wednesday that Barr had taken his comments out of context.

Jackson told CNN that back in the 1990s, his family lived in a "drug-infested neighborhood," where "a family member's son was killed right in front of my house, killed right in front of my wife, a drug thing."

Jackson said that he had been talking about "the young man" who killed his relative. "If he comes behind me, I would be afraid," Jackson said.

"Now what Mr. Barr said is the opposite about what I meant about crime," he said. "Those shot in Wisconsin, the killings in Ferguson and the killing in Atlanta, Breonna (Taylor) and George Floyd, all of those were police killings that had nothing to do with who was coming down the street."

"I would love to have a conversation with William Barr," Jackson added.