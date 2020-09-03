Family attorneys say Jacob Blake and family discussed de-escalation in police work with Biden

Joe Biden addressed a crowd of business and community leaders in Kenosha this afternoon where he discussed trouble in America's legal system and ongoing racial issues.

Biden advocated for an examination of how prosecutors handle criminal convictions.

The former vice president also discussed education disparities in poor communities.

"There's so much we can do," Biden said. "We can do it by just eliminating the tax cut for the top one tenth of 1%."

Biden said he is optimistic that there is an opportunity for change in this country "if we seize it."

"We've reached an inflection point in American history. I honest to God believe we have an enormous opportunity now that the screen, the curtain has been pulled back on just what’s going on in the country, to do a lot of really positive things," Biden said.

