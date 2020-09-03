Family attorneys say Jacob Blake and family discussed de-escalation in police work with Biden

Attorney Patrick Salvi told CNN that Jacob Blake and his family discussed the need for de-escalation training in police work, as well as the need for increased use of body worn cameras for police officers during their meeting with Joe Biden today.
“I think what we heard from Vice President Biden is that he is very supportive of measures that allow police to better do their job and that will help improve the relationship between police and the African-American community. The sense that we got, and that I believe the family got, is this is about moving forward and using this moment to improve and to improve those relations,” Salvi said.
Fellow Blake family attorney, B'Ivory LaMarr, said while Jacob Blake was able to join the meeting on the phone from his hospital bed, he is “still in a great degree of pain, he did describe that.”