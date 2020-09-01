Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake, raises his fist in the air while speaking at the March on Washington, on Friday August 28, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AP

Jacob Blake's father said he is "not gonna play politics" following the shooting of his 29-year-old son.

CNN's Jim Acosta asked Jacob Blake Sr., "What is your reaction to the President saying he doesn't want to speak with you because your lawyer has to be on?"

Blake Sr. responded, saying:

"First of all, I am not gonna play politics. This is my son's life we are talking about."

Later in the interview, Acosta followed up, "I am sure you would want to talk about your son and how he is doing, perhaps?"

Blake Sr. said, "I am not getting into politics. It is all about my son, man. It has nothing to do with a photo op. It has to do with Jacob's operation."