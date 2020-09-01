US
The latest on Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake

By Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:15 a.m. ET, September 1, 2020
1 min ago

Trump attacks the NBA ahead of Kenosha visit

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Hours before he’s set to depart for Kenosha, Wisconsin, President Trump is already inflaming tensions as he lambasts protests against police brutality in the National Basketball Association and warns the National Football League and Major League Baseball not to follow suit. 

Some background: Across the sports world, athletes took a stand for Black Lives Matter last week by holding an unprecedented wildcat strike and refusing to play their regularly scheduled games.

The decision started with the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks and stemmed from the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. The stand quickly spread across a number of sports — from basketball courts in Florida to baseball diamonds in California to soccer fields in places like Miami and Salt Lake City.

5 min ago

Trump's heading to Kenosha today

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

President Trump is set to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, today, going against the wishes of officials who have requested he stay away from the city, which is still coping from the recent shooting of an unarmed Black man by law enforcement and subsequent protests.

What's on his schedule: According to Trump's public schedule, the President is expected to begin his trip with a visit to a "property affected by recent riots." He's then scheduled to visit a local high school and the city's emergency operations center. Before departing Kenosha, he'll participate in a roundtable focused on community safety.

What's not on his schedule: The President isn't expected to meet with the family of Jacob Blake, the man was shot in the back seven times by a police officer. Trump claimed that he's not meeting with Blake's family during his Wisconsin visit because they wanted to involve lawyers.