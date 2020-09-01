Trump attacks the NBA ahead of Kenosha visit

Referees stand on an empty court before the start of what would have been a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on August 26. The Milwaukee Bucks boycotted the playoff game following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Hours before he’s set to depart for Kenosha, Wisconsin, President Trump is already inflaming tensions as he lambasts protests against police brutality in the National Basketball Association and warns the National Football League and Major League Baseball not to follow suit.

Some background: Across the sports world, athletes took a stand for Black Lives Matter last week by holding an unprecedented wildcat strike and refusing to play their regularly scheduled games.

The decision started with the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks and stemmed from the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. The stand quickly spread across a number of sports — from basketball courts in Florida to baseball diamonds in California to soccer fields in places like Miami and Salt Lake City.