The latest on Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake

By Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 12:10 p.m. ET, September 1, 2020
3 min ago

Trump uses inflammatory language to discuss demonstrations and attacks press on his way to Kenosha

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, September 1, at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.
President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, September 1, at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump claimed Tuesday that the press is more to blame for fueling ongoing demonstrations across the country than his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden. 

After claiming without evidence once again that a planeload of violent criminals dressed in black flew together to stir up civil unrest, Trump spoke about ongoing protests. 

“I think a lot of people are looking at what’s happening in these Democrat-run cities and they’re disgusted. They see what’s going on and they can’t believe this is taking place in our country. I can’t believe it either. One of the reasons I’m making a trip today and going to Wisconsin is we’ve had such a big success in shutting down what would be … a city that would have been burned to the ground by now,” Trump claimed, adding, “And it all stopped immediately upon the National Guard’s arrival,” Trump said on the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews ahead of his departure to Kenosha, Wisconsin, the site of recent anti-police brutality demonstrations.

Then the President laid into the media for its coverage of demonstrations.  

“You people, I tell ya, if we only had an honest press in this country. It would be much more advanced. But we have a very dishonest press,” he said, later adding, “The press should be ashamed of themselves. I think the press, the media is what’s fueling this, more so than even Biden, cause Biden doesn’t know he’s alive.”

18 min ago

Trump says he's heading to Kenosha "for law enforcement and for the National Guard"

Members of the National Guard stand inside a fenced area surrounding government buildings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 27.
Members of the National Guard stand inside a fenced area surrounding government buildings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 27. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

President Trump said he's heading to Kenosha, Wisconsin today to show support for the National Guard and local law enforcement following the protests over the police shooting of 29-year-old Black father Jacob Blake.

"Today, I'm there for law enforcement and for the National Guard, because they've done a great job in Kenosha. They have put out the flame immediately. As soon as they came in, boom, the flame was gone. Now maybe it will start up again, in which case they will put it out very powerfully," he said.

Remember: President Trump has claimed he ordered National Guard troops into the city to quell rioting and restore order. But in reality, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had already activated the troops before Trump called for their intervention.

According to Trump's public schedule, the President is expected to begin his trip to Kenosha today with a visit to a "property affected by recent riots." He's then scheduled to visit a local high school and the city's emergency operations center. Before departing Kenosha, he'll participate in a roundtable focused on community safety.

The President isn't expected to meet with the family of Blake, who was shot in the back seven times by a police officer. Trump claimed that he's not meeting with Blake's family during his Wisconsin visit because they wanted to involve lawyers.

25 min ago

Here's what Joe Biden said about racial unrest and Trump's leadership yesterday

From CNN's Eric Bradner

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, left, and President Donald Trump.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, left, and President Donald Trump. Getty Images

Democratic nominee Joe Biden declared yesterday that President Trump has made America a more dangerous place, blaming Trump for fomenting racial unrest.

"Do you really feel safer under Donald Trump?" Biden asked repeatedly in a speech in Pittsburgh.

The speech opened a new phase of the 2020 election, with both parties' national conventions now completed and Biden beginning to travel to swing states. In his first major campaign event after last week's Republican convention, the former vice president delivered a forceful response to Trump and his allies' racially charged claims that the looting and property damage that has taken place amid protests over racial injustice in some cities would spread to the suburbs if Biden is elected in November.

Biden condemned violence and destruction, calling it an affront to the tactics of civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis.

"I want to be very clear about all of this: Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting. It's lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted," Biden said. "Violence will not bring change, it will only bring destruction. It's wrong in every way."

1 hr 26 min ago

What you need to know about Jacob Blake's shooting and the protests that followed

From CNN's Jon Passantino

Protests have erupted in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha and across the US since the police shooting last week of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man.

Here's what we know about the shooting and the protests that have followed:

  • What happened: On Aug. 23, Blake was shot in the back seven times by a police officer. Kenosha police say they were called to a domestic incident. Blake underwent surgery and his family says he is now paralyzed from the waist down. 
  • The investigation: A probe into the shooting was quickly turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a federal civil rights investigation was launched. Officials identified Officer Rusten Sheskey as the person who shot Blake. The officer, who has been employed by Kenosha police for seven years, was placed on administrative leave. 
  • Protests turn deadly: Protesters have rallied in Kenosha nightly since the shooting. At last Tuesday's protest, two people were killed and a third was seriously wounded in a shooting. Police have named 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse as a suspect and he now faces homicide charges as well as a felony charge for attempted homicide. 
2 hr 52 min ago

Jacob Blake's father: "I'm not gonna play politics. This is my son's life we are talking about."

From CNN's Raja Razek

Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake, raises his fist in the air while speaking at the March on Washington, on Friday August 28, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.
Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake, raises his fist in the air while speaking at the March on Washington, on Friday August 28, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AP

Jacob Blake's father said he is "not gonna play politics" following the shooting of his 29-year-old son.

CNN's Jim Acosta asked Jacob Blake Sr., "What is your reaction to the President saying he doesn't want to speak with you because your lawyer has to be on?" 

Blake Sr. responded, saying:

"First of all, I am not gonna play politics. This is my son's life we are talking about." 

Later in the interview, Acosta followed up, "I am sure you would want to talk about your son and how he is doing, perhaps?" 

Blake Sr. said, "I am not getting into politics. It is all about my son, man. It has nothing to do with a photo op. It has to do with Jacob's operation." 

2 hr 15 min ago

Trump attacks the NBA ahead of Kenosha visit

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Referees stand on an empty court before the start of what would have been a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on August 26. The Milwaukee Bucks boycotted the playoff game following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Referees stand on an empty court before the start of what would have been a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on August 26. The Milwaukee Bucks boycotted the playoff game following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Hours before he’s set to depart for Kenosha, Wisconsin, President Trump is already inflaming tensions as he lambasts protests against police brutality in the National Basketball Association and warns the National Football League and Major League Baseball not to follow suit. 

Some background: Across the sports world, athletes took a stand for Black Lives Matter last week by holding an unprecedented wildcat strike and refusing to play their regularly scheduled games.

The decision started with the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks and stemmed from the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. The stand quickly spread across a number of sports — from basketball courts in Florida to baseball diamonds in California to soccer fields in places like Miami and Salt Lake City.

2 hr 27 min ago

Trump's heading to Kenosha today

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting at the White House on July 31.
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting at the White House on July 31. Anna Moneymaker/Pool/Getty Images

President Trump is set to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, today, going against the wishes of officials who have requested he stay away from the city, which is still coping from the recent shooting of an unarmed Black man by law enforcement and subsequent protests.

What's on his schedule: According to Trump's public schedule, the President is expected to begin his trip with a visit to a "property affected by recent riots." He's then scheduled to visit a local high school and the city's emergency operations center. Before departing Kenosha, he'll participate in a roundtable focused on community safety.

What's not on his schedule: The President isn't expected to meet with the family of Jacob Blake, the man was shot in the back seven times by a police officer. Trump claimed that he's not meeting with Blake's family during his Wisconsin visit because they wanted to involve lawyers.