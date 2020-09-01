Kenosha County official on Trump's visit: "A lot of talk"

President Donald Trump tours an area on September 1 that was damaged during demonstrations in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Evan Vucci/AP

Kenosha County Supervisor Andy Berg said "there's a lot of talk" and little action in response to President Trump's visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, today following days of social unrest.

"If you want to take it from the positive side, sure, it's good to see that he's out there talking. But that's kind of the problem that we have right now, is there's a lot of talk. What are the actions that we're doing?" Berg said.

Berg was with the family of Jacob Blake and members of the Kenosha community as Trump toured businesses damaged during protests. Trump did not meet with the Blake family because, according to the President, they wanted to involve lawyers.

"There wasn't a whole lot of discussion there that I heard of the President's visit," Berg said of his time with the Blake family. "It was about breaking bread together and listening to music together and dancing and having conversation and making conversation on how we're going to make change in the future instead of talking about change, what change are we going to actually bring to action."

President Trump pledged millions of dollars in funding toward law enforcement, public safety resources and small business relief in Kenosha and the state of Wisconsin.

"I'm not going to say no to any funding that is going to come to Kenosha. Anything that's going to build up our city is absolutely acceptable," Berg said.

The President has yet to denounce the actions of a supporter who is facing homicide charges for allegedly killing two protesters in Kenosha.

"There's an investigation that needs to go on still," Berg said. "And to support the vigilanteism, it's beyond me as to why somebody in a position of leadership like that would support anything like that."

Berg also told CNN he thinks there’s potential that the President could potentially be encouraging vigilantes.

“We had a few folks in our community pushing for folks to come armed. And that’s just on a small level. You’re talking about the President doing that? Absolutely, I think there’s some potential there,” Berg said