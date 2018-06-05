Women are posting photos of their Kate Spade bags — and sharing the stories behind them — to pay tribute to the designer.

A lawyer shared a photo of the bag she splurged on as a young professional, and a romance writer snapped a photo with her "therapy bag," nicknamed because people smile when they see it.

Here's a look at some of the posts:

"I hope she knows how happy she made complete strangers."

"Thanking her for the comfort and joy she's provided me."

"It takes a beautiful mind to design beautiful things."