Kate Spade found deadBy Meg Wagner
Women are sharing the stories of their first and their favorite Kate Spade bags
Women are posting photos of their Kate Spade bags — and sharing the stories behind them — to pay tribute to the designer.
A lawyer shared a photo of the bag she splurged on as a young professional, and a romance writer snapped a photo with her "therapy bag," nicknamed because people smile when they see it.
Here's a look at some of the posts:
"I hope she knows how happy she made complete strangers."
"Thanking her for the comfort and joy she's provided me."
"It takes a beautiful mind to design beautiful things."
The company Kate Spade started releases first statement
From CNN’s Carolyn Sung
The company Kate and Andy Spade founded just released a statement about the designer's suicide:
“We at Kate Spade New York just learned of the incredibly sad news that Kate Spade has passed. Although Kate has not been affiliated with the brand for more than a decade, she and her husband and creative partner, Andy, were the founders of our beloved brand. Kate will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Andy and the entire Spade family at this time.”
Ivanka Trump: Kate Spade is "a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain"
Ivanka Trump just tweeted out information to a suicide hotline in the wake of Kate Spade's death. This has been a growing social media trend since the news broke of the designer's suicide.
Suicide rates in the US have been increasing
From CNN’s Brynn Gingras
Kate Spade's apparent suicide comes as suicide rates in the United States increased from 1999 to 2014 for everyone between the ages of 10 and 74, according to a 2016 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For white women, the suicide rate increased by 60% during that period, the study found.
Spade hanged herself with a scarf she had allegedly tied to a doorknob in a New York City apartment. She was found by her housekeeper.
CFDA: "She was a great talent"
The CFDA released a statement on Kate Spade's death. The note came from Diane von Furstenberg and Steven Kolb.
Here's what they said:
The CFDA is devastated to hear the news of our friend, colleague, and CFDA member Kate Spade’s tragic passing. She was a great talent who had an immeasurable impact on American fashion and the way the world viewed American accessories.We want to honor her life and her major contribution to the fashion business and express our most sincere condolences to the family.
People are sharing suicide hotline info after Kate Spade's death
News of Kate Spade's death has prompted social media users to share the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and other suicide prevention resources along with messages encouraging anyone struggling to seek help.
Chelsea Clinton remembers her first Kate Spade handbag
The former first daughter just tweeted about the death of Kate Spade:
The story behind Kate Spade's iconic brand
Kate Spade and her husband, Andy Spade, began building their iconic fashion empire in the '90s.
Spade, a former accessories editor, started designing handbags in 1993, according to the brand's website.
"Debuting with just six silhouettes, she combined sleek, utilitarian shapes and colorful palettes in an entirely new way," the website says.
The first Kate Spade store opened in New York City in 1996.
Handbag giant Coach first announced plans to buy the company last year with a massive $2.4 billion deal. The parent company of Coach went on to spend nearly $3 billion to buy the Kate Spade clothing and handbag label and the Stuart Weitzman shoe brand.
But sales have been dropping this year: Same-store sales for Kate Spade plunged 9% in the first quarter because of a huge drop in online revenue.
In one of her last interviews, Kate Spade talked about how she built an empire
Kate and her husband Andy recently sat down with NPR's Guy Raz for an episode of "How I Built This" last year.
Spade, who worked at a fashion magazine at the time, talked about how the couple built and launched the handbag line from scratch.
Here's what she told Raz about the night they came up with the idea:
It's funny. You know, Andy and I were talking one night. And I just said — I was looking ahead and I saw the fashion directors. That would be your next jump from being senior fashion editor. And I thought, I don't really see myself wanting that job. So Andy and I were out, honestly, at a Mexican restaurant.And he just said, what about handbags? And I said, honey, you just don't start a handbag company. And he said, why not? How hard can it be? (Laughter) I thought, OK, really? He regrets those words.
"How I Built This" remembered the designer in a tweet:
You can listen to the entire interview here.