Police believe type of weapon used in the shooting was a handgun
Handgun casings were found on scene of the Tequila KC Bar shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.
Police believe the weapon used by the suspect was a handgun due to the casings found on scene.
Public Information Officer Thomas Tomasic says he does not have identifications on victims yet or a good description of a suspect.
ATF is responding to the scene
Agents from the ATF Kansas City are responding to the scene of the shooting at the Tequila KC Bar at 10th and Central in Kansas according to a tweet from the agency.
Five people are in stable condition
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, received a call about a shooting at the Tequila KC Bar at 1:27 a.m. (2:27 a.m. ET), according to Public Information Officer Thomas Tomasic.
Officers arrived to find four dead inside the bar. Five others were transported to area hospitals and are all in stable condition, Tomasic said.
Detectives are now on scene looking for surveillance video of the area.
Tomasic said he does not have identifications on victims yet. Police also do not have a good description of the suspect.
“We do not have a good enough description yet, to put anything out for a suspect, or suspects, we don't even know how many," Tomasic said on the scene.
