Police in Kansas City, Kansas, received a call about a shooting at the Tequila KC Bar at 1:27 a.m. (2:27 a.m. ET), according to Public Information Officer Thomas Tomasic.

Officers arrived to find four dead inside the bar. Five others were transported to area hospitals and are all in stable condition, Tomasic said.

Detectives are now on scene looking for surveillance video of the area.

Tomasic said he does not have identifications on victims yet. Police also do not have a good description of the suspect.

“We do not have a good enough description yet, to put anything out for a suspect, or suspects, we don't even know how many," Tomasic said on the scene.