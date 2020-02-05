Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade
Chiefs fans form a "Sea of Red"
Chiefs fans decked out in team colors made what the team called a "Sea of Red" on Wednesday morning outside Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
The parade route will take the Chiefs to Union Station, where they will hold a celebratory rally.
The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in an epic comeback
Here's a quick recap of Kansas City's Super Bowl win from CNN's Jill Martin:
A half century after winning their first Super Bowl, the Chiefs are champions once more, winning Super Bowl LIV in epic fashion at Hard Rock Stadium.
Kansas City, led by QB Patrick Mahomes, overcame a 10-point deficit to stun the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, making the Chiefs the first team in NFL history to win three games after trailing by 10 or more points in a single postseason.
Mahomes, last year's league MVP, is now a Super Bowl MVP.
He joins Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to hoist a Lombardi Trophy before their 25th birthday.
"We kept believing," Mahomes said. "That's what we did all postseason. I felt like if we were down by 10, we weren't playing our best football. The guys really stepped up. They believed in me. I was making a lot of mistakes out there early. We found a way to win it in the end."