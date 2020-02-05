Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade
Police chase along the parade route ends with suspects in custody
The Chiefs' championship parade route had a little more activity than was planned for Wednesday morning.
A car led police on a brief chase on the route in downtown Kansas City more than three hours before the parade kicked off. The chase ended when a police car nudged the fleeing vehicle in a PIT maneuver, also known as the precision immobilization technique.
The commotion happened as people were gathering for the parade honoring the Chiefs for their 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's Super Bowl.
Paradegoers watched curbside as the unmarked police car nudged a car in the rear driver's side, pushing the car around and eventually forcing it to stop on Pershing Road, near the parade route's end.
Another police car then struck the target car head-on, ensuring it couldn't move forward. Numerous officers on foot, some with guns drawn, then surrounded the car. Two people were taken out of the car, police said.
No one was injured, police said.
Chiefs fans form a "Sea of Red"
Chiefs fans decked out in team colors made what the team called a "Sea of Red" on Wednesday morning outside Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
The parade route will take the Chiefs to Union Station, where they will hold a celebratory rally.
The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in an epic comeback
Here's a quick recap of Kansas City's Super Bowl win from CNN's Jill Martin:
A half century after winning their first Super Bowl, the Chiefs are champions once more, winning Super Bowl LIV in epic fashion at Hard Rock Stadium.
Kansas City, led by QB Patrick Mahomes, overcame a 10-point deficit to stun the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, making the Chiefs the first team in NFL history to win three games after trailing by 10 or more points in a single postseason.
Mahomes, last year's league MVP, is now a Super Bowl MVP.
He joins Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to hoist a Lombardi Trophy before their 25th birthday.
"We kept believing," Mahomes said. "That's what we did all postseason. I felt like if we were down by 10, we weren't playing our best football. The guys really stepped up. They believed in me. I was making a lot of mistakes out there early. We found a way to win it in the end."