US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Recap

Shooting near Chiefs parade

live news

Live

Israel-Hamas war

Live Updates

The latest on the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration shooting

By Adrienne Vogt and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 7:45 a.m. ET, February 15, 2024
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
12 min ago

Kansas City Chiefs player Justin Reid says "leaders should enact real solutions" to gun violence

From CNN staff

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid has called on leaders to address gun violence after Wednesday's deadly mass shooting at the team's Super Bowl celebration parade.

“This 🤬 is SAD man! Kids are being shot and somebody didn’t come home tonight. We cannot allow this to be normal. We cannot ourselves to become numb and chalk it up to 'just another shooting in America' and reduce people in statistics and then move on tmrw," he wrote on X

Reid called on leaders to find solutions to gun violence to protect future generations.

“This is a SERIOUS PROBLEM!! I pray our leaders enact real solutions so our kids’ kids won’t know this violence.”

12 min ago

Family members related to woman killed during shooting among those injured

From CNN’s Sara Smart

Family members of a woman killed during Wednesday's shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration are among those injured.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a Kansas City-area radio DJ, died during the shooting and was identified by KKFI radio 90.1 FM, CNN previously reported.

Lopez-Galvan was the sister of Lee’s Summit Mayor Pro Tem Beto Lopez, according to Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird. Lee’s Summit is located about 20 miles southeast of Kansas City.

“Our dear friend Mayor Pro Tem Beto Lopez and his family need our prayers now and tonight,” Baird said. “His family members were victims in the parade today.”

Baird added that two of Lopez’s nieces and a nephew were among those injured during the shooting.

“This is truly heartbreaking and an absolute tragedy,” Baird said. “Though we feel helpless we can pray for him and his family and offer our most sincere condolences and empathy.”

28 min ago

FBI and police requesting videos, tips from Super Bowl parade shooting

From CNN’s Sara Smart

The FBI has set up a website asking for tips or videos from the Super Bowl parade shooting that took place on Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City.

“FBI and KCPD are requesting any videos from the Super Bowl shooting and any video of shooters attempting to flee the scene,” the website says in part.

Anyone with any information, photos, or videos is encouraged by police and the FBI to submit them to the website.

28 min ago

Local DJ died in rally shooting, radio station says

From CNN’s Amanda Jackson

An undated photo of Lisa Lopez-Galvan.
An undated photo of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. From KKFI

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a Kansas City-area radio DJ, died after being shot at the Chiefs victory rally, according to a post shared by her employer, KKFI radio 90.1 FM.

“It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life,” the station shared on Facebook

Police have not provided any details surrounding her death.

“Lisa was one of our programmers/DJs on Taste of Tejano. Like all our programmers, she was a volunteer who donated her time and talent to KKFI. Along with her co-producer/DJ Tommy Andrade, their show has brought a voice to the KC community that is missed in the mainstream media," Kelly Dougherty, the station's director of development and communications, said in an email to CNN.

“We are absolutely devastated at the loss of such an amazing person who gave so much to KKFI and the KC community," Dougherty added.

Lopez-Galvan's bio on the station's website said she thought music “is Iife and a source of happiness." She worked as a bilingual private DJ for over 15 years before becoming a co-host of Taste of Tejano in March of 2022.

9 min ago

More than 20 people injured after Kansas City shooting, including 19 for gunshot wounds

From CNN’s Raja Razek, Sarah Dewberry Jillian Sykes and Jamiel Lynch

Law enforcement and medical personnel gather around an injured person following the shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on February 14.
Law enforcement and medical personnel gather around an injured person following the shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on February 14. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

More than 20 people were being treated for injuries following the deadly shooting Wednesday after a massive celebration for the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs in Kansas City, Missouri, according to four local hospitals.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said during a news conference that 22 people were shot in the incident, one of whom died from their wounds. But the police are still working on the total number of those wounded.

The hospitals told CNN that 19 of 29 patients were being treated for gunshot wounds.

  • The University Health Truman Medical Center received 12 victims, eight of whom suffered gunshot wounds, according to Dr. Mark Steele. Of those with gunshot wounds, Steele said that two are in critical condition and six are in stable condition.
  • The University of Kansas Health System is treating one gunshot victim from the incident, according to Alexis Del Cid, an anchor and host with the hospital system's news network. Del Cid had no information on how many may have come to their hospital with other injuries.
  • Children’s Mercy Hospital received 12 patients from the incident, according to Stephenie Meyer, senior vice president and chief nursing officer. Eleven of those are children between the ages of 6 and 15. Nine have gunshot wounds, she said at a news conference. All the patients were expected to recover fully, Meyer added.
  • Three patients walked into St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, according to spokesperson Laurel Gifford. They all had minor injuries. St. Luke’s is also treating one gunshot victim who is in critical condition, she said.

CNN’s Dianne Gallagher contributed to this report.

33 min ago

Biden says shooting should “shock us, shame us into acting” and urges Congress to enact gun laws

From CNN's Samantha Waldenberg

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on February 13.
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on February 13. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

President Joe Biden called on Congress and the country to act in the wake of Wednesday’s mass shooting following a parade for the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs. 

“It is time to act. That’s where I stand. And I ask the country to stand with me. To make your voice heard in Congress so we finally act to ban assault weapons, to limit high-capacity magazines, strengthen background checks, keep guns out of the hands of those who have no business owning them or handling them,” Biden said in a statement.  

Biden remarked that the Super Bowl win should have been a joyous occasion.

“For this joy to be turned to tragedy today in Kansas City cuts deep in the American soul. Today’s events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting. What are we waiting for? What else do we need to see? How many more families need to be torn apart?”

33 min ago

Harris calls on Congress to pass “reasonable gun safety laws” after Kansas City shooting

From CNN's Samantha Waldenberg

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at campaign rally in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on February 2.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at campaign rally in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on February 2. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris called on Congress members to pass “reasonable gun safety laws” after Wednesday’s shooting following a parade for the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs. 

“The reality of it is a lot of this can be prevented if members of legislatures, including the United States Congress, just have the courage to act with reasonable gun safety law,” Harris told reporters at Joint Base Andrews before stepping aboard Air Force 2 en route to the Munich Security Conference.

Harris added that her prayers are with those who have been affected by the shooting. 

In September 2023, President Joe Biden established the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, and tasked the vice president with overseeing the office.