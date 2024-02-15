Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid has called on leaders to address gun violence after Wednesday's deadly mass shooting at the team's Super Bowl celebration parade.

“This 🤬 is SAD man! Kids are being shot and somebody didn’t come home tonight. We cannot allow this to be normal. We cannot ourselves to become numb and chalk it up to 'just another shooting in America' and reduce people in statistics and then move on tmrw," he wrote on X.

Reid called on leaders to find solutions to gun violence to protect future generations.

“This is a SERIOUS PROBLEM!! I pray our leaders enact real solutions so our kids’ kids won’t know this violence.”