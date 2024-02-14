US
Israel-Hamas war

Shooting near Chiefs parade

New York special election

Up to 10 injured in shooting near Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

By Tori B. Powell, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 3:45 PM ET, Wed February 14, 2024
2 min ago

Up to 10 victims injured in shooting near Chiefs parade, fire department says

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch and Jillian Sykes

Up to 10 victims were injured in a shooting at Union Station at the end of the Chiefs parade, according to Michael Hopkins with the Kansas City Fire Department. 

“At the conclusion of the rally there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck,” Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department, told the Kansas City Star.

The rally was being held following the Chiefs Super Bowl celebration parade.

1 min ago

Chiefs fans were celebrating team's Super Bowl win before shooting happened

From CNN's Kyle Feldscher and Matias Grez

Throngs of Kansas City Chiefs fans lined the streets of the city’s downtown on Wednesday to join in a raucous celebration with their back-to-back Super Bowl champions. It's the team’s third NFL championship celebration in five years.

But the celebrations soured after police said multiple people were shot near Union Station after a pep rally with the team.

The parade started with Chiefs players crowded on double-decker buses, waving to fans as they rolled through the city. It didn’t take long for some players to leave their rides to walk the parade route, high-fiving fans and some even handing out a few libations to people who had been waiting throughout the morning to cheer on the Chiefs.

A pep rally following the parade featured several players toasting the team’s connection with the city.

The Chiefs have cemented themselves as the NFL’s latest dynasty with this latest championship victory.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who at 28 years of age has already made a claim to the title of the greatest quarterback ever, ran along the parade route with his arms outstretched – a similar pose to the one he made after tossing the winning touchdown in overtime on Sunday.

5 min ago

Police say victims are being treated after shooting in Kansas City after Chiefs parade

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch

A victim is treated after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory rally on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
A victim is treated after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory rally on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Kansas City police are asking people to leave the area near Union Station as quickly as possible as they treat victims of a shooting after the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration parade.

There is no word on the number of victims, but police said "multiple people were struck."

“Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through,” police said.

Police said two armed people were taken into custody. 

20 min ago

Shots fired in Kansas City near Chiefs parade

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch

Police respond after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police respond after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Shots have been fired in Kansas City, Missouri, after the celebration parade for the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win, police said in a post.

“Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area,” according to the post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Officers are working to clear Union Station itself. We will release everyone inside the building once that is complete. We are still trying to determine the number of shooting victims,” police said.