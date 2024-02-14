Throngs of Kansas City Chiefs fans lined the streets of the city’s downtown on Wednesday to join in a raucous celebration with their back-to-back Super Bowl champions. It's the team’s third NFL championship celebration in five years.

But the celebrations soured after police said multiple people were shot near Union Station after a pep rally with the team.

The parade started with Chiefs players crowded on double-decker buses, waving to fans as they rolled through the city. It didn’t take long for some players to leave their rides to walk the parade route, high-fiving fans and some even handing out a few libations to people who had been waiting throughout the morning to cheer on the Chiefs.

A pep rally following the parade featured several players toasting the team’s connection with the city.

The Chiefs have cemented themselves as the NFL’s latest dynasty with this latest championship victory.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who at 28 years of age has already made a claim to the title of the greatest quarterback ever, ran along the parade route with his arms outstretched – a similar pose to the one he made after tossing the winning touchdown in overtime on Sunday.