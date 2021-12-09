A verdict has been reached in the trial of Jussie Smollett, according to Mary Wisniewski, director of communications for the Office of the Chief Judge of the Cook County Circuit Court.

"There is a verdict in the Jussie Smollett case,” Wisniewski said in an email to CNN.

The notice from the court did not specify an exact time the verdict will be read.

The panel of six men and six women began deliberating about 10:10 a.m. ET on Thursday. They deliberated for roughly two hours and 20 minutes on Wednesday.

Smollett faces six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly making false reports to police that he was a victim of a hate crime in early 2019. The former "Empire" actor has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has repeatedly denied making up or orchestrating the attack.