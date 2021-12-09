Smollett's attorney says he "respectfully disagrees" with the verdict and will appeal

Nenye Uche, Jussie Smollett's attorney, said he "respectfully disagrees" with the jury's verdict, adding that he feels "100% confident" that Smollett's case will be won on appeal.
"He [Smollett] is 100% confident that this will be reversed on appeal," Uche said. "At the end of the day, we believe justice will prevail. We don't believe it was done today but we're very confident that he will be cleared and he will be found to be innocent."
Uche said Smollett is disappointed but emphasized that his team remains confident in Smollett's innocence and said he is hopeful to get a "fair result" in appellate court.