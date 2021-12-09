Special prosecutor calls the jury's verdict a "resounding message"

Special prosecutor Dan Webb held a news conference following the five guilty verdicts against Jussie Smollett, calling the jury's decision "a resounding message."

"That verdict was a resounding message by the jury that, in fact, Mr. Smollett did exactly what we said he did," Webb said.

The former "Empire" actor was found guilty on five counts of felony disorderly conduct for making false reports to police that he was the victim of a hate crime in January 2019.

Smollett was acquitted on one count of felony disorderly conduct.

Smollett took the stand and testified before the Chicago jury that he never lied to police and denied orchestrating the attack on himself.

Prosecutors sought to show that the actor made false reports to police after paying Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo to carry out a staged hate crime attack against him to garner sympathetic media coverage.